Five Radeon HD 7970 3 GB Cards, Overclocked And Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 And Crysis 2
HIS’ Turbo X leads the pack with slightly more than a 10% lead over the reference-clocked VisionTek card. That's a fairly substantial range for cards based on the same GPU operating at factory-set frequencies.
Often, when we compare synthetic metrics designed to maximize the difference between products (sometimes to an unrealistic extent) and real-world applications, we see less correlation. However, Crysis 2 demonstrates a similar spread between the reference design and HIS' Turbo X implementation as 3DMark.
Lets hope the 680 GTX becomes available to see what price these AMD cards end up at. I like AMD and how they don't rebrand their cards like nVidia, but $20 cheaper than 680 GTX is not cheap enough to sway me that way.
i am impressed with HIS IceQ X2 Turbo X but still MSi lightning is my favorite.they have beefier VRMs,great cooling and are overclocking beasts.
$379 or $479??
$479.99 (USD) is more or less the cheapest price point for any Radeon 7970.
Let's see some typos:
In the 'Test System Setup And Benchmarks' page in the Operating System row it is written as Microsoft Windows 7 x6. I assume it's supposed to be x64.
In the first paragraph of the 'Sapphire HD 7970 OC' page the card is described as "HD 7970 PC".
I agree with your first and second choices ... well thought out.
