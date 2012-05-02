Trending

Five Radeon HD 7970 3 GB Cards, Overclocked And Benchmarked

GeForce GTX 680 cards are nowhere to be found, and the Radeon HD 7970 recently dropped to a much more attractive price. We thought it was time to round up a handful of Tahiti-based cards to see how board partners are improving upon AMD's original recipe.

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 And Crysis 2

HIS’ Turbo X leads the pack with slightly more than a 10% lead over the reference-clocked VisionTek card. That's a fairly substantial range for cards based on the same GPU operating at factory-set frequencies.

Often, when we compare synthetic metrics designed to maximize the difference between products (sometimes to an unrealistic extent) and real-world applications, we see less correlation. However, Crysis 2 demonstrates a similar spread between the reference design and HIS' Turbo X implementation as 3DMark.

  • aznshinobi 02 May 2012 12:40
    I need a new pair of pants. Definitely graphics card eye candy. Specially the Sapphire one IMO. Do I hear giveaway THG?
  • schnitter 02 May 2012 13:08
    I need to replace my 5870 HD I bought over 3 years ago. I can still play any game on HIGH at 1080p, but I want ULTRA on BF3 and Max Payne 3.

    Lets hope the 680 GTX becomes available to see what price these AMD cards end up at. I like AMD and how they don't rebrand their cards like nVidia, but $20 cheaper than 680 GTX is not cheap enough to sway me that way.
  • hellfire24 02 May 2012 13:14
    why a reference card(visiontek 7970) with non reference competitors?
    i am impressed with HIS IceQ X2 Turbo X but still MSi lightning is my favorite.they have beefier VRMs,great cooling and are overclocking beasts.

  • confish21 02 May 2012 13:22
    Nice write up! Really helps when trying to peg down a card. Will be revisiting alot!
  • 02 May 2012 13:26
    The gigabyte card pcb was BLUE, not BLACK :(
  • nekromobo 02 May 2012 13:38
    visiontek for "Particularly at its modest $279 price."

    $379 or $479??
  • blazorthon 02 May 2012 13:47
    nekromobovisiontek for "Particularly at its modest $279 price." $379 or $479??
    $479.99 (USD) is more or less the cheapest price point for any Radeon 7970.
  • weatherdude 02 May 2012 14:48
    Cool review. It'd be nice if SI units were included in the weights and lengths though. Guess I'll have to do a little math. It's very nice to know that the non-reference coolers are much quieter (excluding Gigabyte's) than the original design.

    Let's see some typos:

    In the 'Test System Setup And Benchmarks' page in the Operating System row it is written as Microsoft Windows 7 x6. I assume it's supposed to be x64.

    In the first paragraph of the 'Sapphire HD 7970 OC' page the card is described as "HD 7970 PC".
  • Reynod 02 May 2012 15:41
    Good review Don.

    I agree with your first and second choices ... well thought out.

    :)
  • cangelini 02 May 2012 16:58
    Fixed the typos; thanks weatherdude and nekromobo.
