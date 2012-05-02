Five Radeon HD 7970 3 GB Cards, Overclocked And Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 And Crysis 2

HIS’ Turbo X leads the pack with slightly more than a 10% lead over the reference-clocked VisionTek card. That's a fairly substantial range for cards based on the same GPU operating at factory-set frequencies.

Often, when we compare synthetic metrics designed to maximize the difference between products (sometimes to an unrealistic extent) and real-world applications, we see less correlation. However, Crysis 2 demonstrates a similar spread between the reference design and HIS' Turbo X implementation as 3DMark.