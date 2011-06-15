Curbing Your GPU's Power Use: Is It Worthwhile?

|CPU
|AMD Athlon II X2 250 (Regor) 3 GHz, 2 x 1 MB L2 CacheAMD Phenom II X4 955 Black Edition (Deneb) 3.2 GHz, 4 x 512 KB L2 Cache, 6MB L3 Cache
|Motherboard
|Biostar TA790GX A3+, AMD 790GX Chipset
|RAM
|Team Elite TED32048333HC9D (8 GB) at DDR3-1066 CAS 9-9-9-24
|Graphics Card
|Gigabyte Radeon HD 5770 1 GB, GV-R577UD-1GD (Juniper), 850 MHz GPU, 1200 MHz MemorySapphire Radeon HD 5870 1 GB, Vapor-X HD5870 1G OC Version (Cypress), 875 MHz GPU, 1250 MHz MemoryAsus Radeon HD 6970 2 GB, EAH6970/2DIS/2GD5 (Cayman), 890 MHz GPU, 1375 MHz Memory
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Green Power 1 TB WD10EACS, 16 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Sound
|On-board Sound, Realtek ALC880
|Networking
|On-board gigabit Ethernet, Realtek RTC8111C, 1 Gb/s
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling Silencer 750 watt ATX12v v.2.2, EPS 12V CrossFire Edition
| CPU Cooler
|Thermalright Ultra Extreme 120, Noctua NF-P12 120 mm fan
|Fans
|2 x Noctua NF-P12 120 mm fan (not including CPU fan)
|Software
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Home Edition 32 bit SP1
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 10.9 for the Radeon HD 5770 1 GB & HD 5870 1 GB, AMD Catalyst 11.1 for the Radeon HD 6970 2 GB
This is neat though :) I wonder if this article might inspire someone to make an application. Come on open source dont fail me now >.
I have 2 gfx cards pushing 3 displays, but I'm all for saving watts wherever I can. Our society has advanced to the point where sustainability is a very important buzzword that is widely ignored by mainstream media and many corporations, and this ignorance trickles down to the mainstream like Reaganomics. Minuscule reductions such as 30w savings across hundreds of thousands if not millions of users adds up to a significant reduction in carcinogenic emissions and saves valuable resources for future consumption.
I want to know, cause for instance in a raid, I'd sometimes watch video content on another screen while waiting around for whatever there is to wait for. I already lose the crossfire performance because of window mode. I don't want to lose even more.
Does my ancient 4870x2 support uvd?