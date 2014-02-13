AMD Radeon R7 265 Review: Curaçao Slides In At $150

Power And Temperature Benchmarks

Given the Radeon R7 265's Curaçao GPU and clock rates, we expect the card to look a lot like AMD's Radeon R9 270 in our power consumption measurements.

Indeed, the Radeon R7 265 and R9 270 register almost exactly the same power use under a graphics load.

We're not testing a reference design from AMD, so the thermal measurements are more tied to Sapphire's Dual-X thermal solution than any other variable. In other words, other Radeon R7 265s will almost certainly demonstrate different behavior when they're fully utilized.

As far as this card goes, though, thermal performance is exceptional. Even during Battlefield 4 gameplay, it never crested 60 °C. Why is this so significant? Because the Radeon R7 265 employs PowerTune with Boost, maintaining 925 MHz necessitates favorable temperatures. A cooler that lets the GPU heat up is going to hurt performance as the card shifts down a notch to 900 MHz. In the Sapphire card's case, we couldn't get it to budget from 925 MHz, even with a long FurMark-based stress test.