Samsung Galaxy S5 Smartphone Review

Results: HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks

The tests on this page are JavaScript- and HTML5-heavy selections from our Web Browser Grand Prix series. Such tests are extremely meaningful to mobile devices because so much of the in-app content is served via the platform's native Web browser. These tests not only offer a view of each device's Web browsing performance, but since these tasks are traditionally so CPU-dependent, browser benchmarks (especially JavaScript-heavy tests) are a great way to measure SoC performance among devices using the same platform and browser.

Browsermark 2.1

Rightware's Browsermark 2.1 is a synthetic browsing benchmark that tests several performance metrics, including load time, CSS, DOM, HTML5 Canvas, JavaScript and WebGL.

Performance is essentially identical for all the phones in Browsermark, which is to be expected.

JSBench

Unlike most JavaScript performance benchmarks, JSBench could almost be considered real-world, since it utilizes actual snippets of JavaScript from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Yahoo.

The Sony Z3 shows a small 7% advantage over the Galaxy S5, but that's nothing to get excited about. The HTC One (M8) takes 5% longer to complete the benchmark due to its lower CPU clock.

The iPhone 6 Plus dominates this benchmark thanks to Safari’s JIT compiler optimizations.

Peacekeeper 2.0

Peacekeeper is a synthetic JavaScript performance benchmark from Futuremark.

Since Peacekeeper is predominantly a single-threaded CPU test, it's not surprising that the results are similar to those from Geekbench 3 Single-Core. So far, the S5 matches the performance of its peers, avoiding any performance anomalies.

WebXPRT 2013

Principled Technologies' WebXPRT 2013 is an HTML5-based benchmark that simulates common productivity tasks that are traditionally handled by locally installed applications, including photo editing, financial charting and offline note-taking.

The HTC One (M8) scores 14% better than the Galaxy S5 in WebXPRT 2013 despite its lower CPU clock rate. This test seems to have more error, since there's no explanation for this result. The HTC One (M8) has the lowest frequency, but finishes first. The OnePlus One has the highest memory bandwidth, yet finishes last. And the S5 has the best multi-threaded performance and finishes next to last.