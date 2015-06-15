Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

Sequential Write
Both SM951s generate nearly the same performance in our sequential write test. Here, the bottleneck is the flash, and not the protocol. Many hope that Samsung introduces a PCIe-based NVMe client SSD with 3D V-NAND at its SSD Global Summit, an annual gathering for the press it usually puts on in July. If that product comes to pass, we will finally get to compare Samsung's 1xnm MLC to 3D V-NAND without SATA interfering.
If it only resulted in an extra 10% on a real-world test, then it wouldn't make any sense to spend double or more on a NVMe drive. With these solid numbers, though, the massive performance leap will be well worth the cost for those who can afford it.
I wish you guys would of compared this NVMe SSD to the Intel NVMe SSD that just came out.
All three drives were tested in the PCIe test system. They are the only systems setup for testing queue depths beyond 32.