Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

Sequential Write

Both SM951s generate nearly the same performance in our sequential write test. Here, the bottleneck is the flash, and not the protocol. Many hope that Samsung introduces a PCIe-based NVMe client SSD with 3D V-NAND at its SSD Global Summit, an annual gathering for the press it usually puts on in July. If that product comes to pass, we will finally get to compare Samsung's 1xnm MLC to 3D V-NAND without SATA interfering.