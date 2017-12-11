SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Enhance Electronics Platform Model - Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 4x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Shindengen LL25XB60 (600V, 25A @ 113°C) APFC MOSFETs 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Boost Diode 2x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (450V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMQ) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) Driver ICs 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller Champion CM6502S & CM03X Green PFC controller LLC Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T6X Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 16x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.4mΩ) 5V & 3.3V 2x DC-DC Converters Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), Sun'con (105°C), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @105°C, KY) Polymers: Unicon (UPH, 2000h @ 125°C) Supervisor IC SITI PS223 (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, OTP) Fan Model Yate Loom D14BH (140mm, 12V, 0.7A, 2800 RPM, 140 CFM, 48.5 dB[A], Double Ball Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFR10V45CT SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Sanken STR-A6062H

This looks to be a new platform from Enhance Electronics, featuring a full bridge topology along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, a couple of DC-DC converters are used to generate the minor rails, and the +12V rail is regulated by a huge number of Infineon FETs.

We also notice many polymer filtering caps on the secondary side and only few electrolytic ones. Polymer caps are preferred because they can withstand much tougher conditions and last longer. Of course, electrolytic caps still have to be used in PSUs due to their increased capacity. On top of that, their impedance helps avoid unwanted oscillations in some cases. In short, then, you can replace most electrolytic caps on a PSU's secondary side with polymer ones, but you cannot get rid of them all.

The following footage shows the ST1500-TI's internals.



