Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding
Who would have expected ECS and Gigabyte to battle each other for the top spot in Lame? Differences this small primarily serve to keep us awake as we wade through pages of similar benchmark numbers.
Sapphire falls one second behind in Lame and HandBrake, but catches the pack in MainConcept.
There are much more important things to worry about, like quality, price, and features, to name a few...
