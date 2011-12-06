Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

High Detail, 4x MSAA

All of the mid-range graphics hardware can handle high detail, but we also know that anti-aliasing increases graphics load quantifiably.

Once again, all of the cards are quite capable of playable performance at 1920x1080. Yes, the GeForce GTX 550 Ti has a minimum frame rate of 28, but this is close enough to our 30 FPS minimum in a demanding environment that. Radeon-based cards appear to have an advantage here, too.

There's another variable to bear in mind, though. While forcing AA using the game's client_settings.ini file didn't work with most Radeon cards, it did on the Radeon HD 6900-series boards. The resulting frame rates were lower than the scores we collected with AA forced on through the Catalyst Control Center driver panel.

We were unable to make the same comparison using Nvidia's cards because driver-forced AA does not work, so it's possible that the GeForce boards are at an artificially-imposed disadvantage until a more apples-to-apples comparison is possible. The point, however, is that Bioware has more work to do on its 3D engine prior to launch, and we'll be looking out to see if anti-aliasing is fixed by December 20th.