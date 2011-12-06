Trending

Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Rarely are MMOs anticipated as hotly as Star Wars: The Old Republic. We take a close look at the offspring of legendary developer Bioware and the larger-than-life Star Wars franchise, then tell you what kind of hardware it needs for smooth performance.

High Detail, 4x MSAA

All of the mid-range graphics hardware can handle high detail, but we also know that anti-aliasing increases graphics load quantifiably.

Once again, all of the cards are quite capable of playable performance at 1920x1080. Yes, the GeForce GTX 550 Ti has a minimum frame rate of 28, but this is close enough to our 30 FPS minimum in a demanding environment that. Radeon-based cards appear to have an advantage here, too.

There's another variable to bear in mind, though. While forcing AA using the game's client_settings.ini file didn't work with most Radeon cards, it did on the Radeon HD 6900-series boards. The resulting frame rates were lower than the scores we collected with AA forced on through the Catalyst Control Center driver panel.

We were unable to make the same comparison using Nvidia's cards because driver-forced AA does not work, so it's possible that the GeForce boards are at an artificially-imposed disadvantage until a more apples-to-apples comparison is possible. The point, however, is that Bioware has more work to do on its 3D engine prior to launch, and we'll be looking out to see if anti-aliasing is fixed by December 20th.

  • hpglow 06 December 2011 11:35
    Tom's you get bought out by Best of Media, and now the news is a couple days old and stale, we get anoying pop-ups over what we are reading every 3 pages or so, and there are very few cards in this write up. Why do I keep coming here to read stuff? I'm just going to take you guys out of my queue of reads every day you need to go back to what made you profitable.
  • 06 December 2011 11:50
    Looks like my GTX 460 will handle the game fine. Playing in the tester weekend beta really made me look forward to playing the game.
  • jellico 06 December 2011 11:52
    Ran the game on very high, max viewing distance with:
    i7-2600K
    Radeon HD 5850

    I played with high settings and a 3/4 viewing distance with:
    Core 2 Duo e840
    Nvidia GTS 8800

    I played with with a mixture of low and medium settings and 40% viewing distance with:
    i5 - 750
    Radeon HD 4670

    So clearly, a better video card (even an older one) is more important than a top-end processor.

    This is a great game! Every quest and NPC interaction has voice-overs which greatly add to the dimension of the game. The intro movies are the best I've seen of any game, ever!
  • hokkdawg 06 December 2011 11:53
    I just KNEW this game wouldn't live up to the hype. It has a great single player RPG component, but it really doesn't need to be an MMO. It's like LOTRO - that game is great when sold as a single RPG to play offline, or even with P2P multiplayer. But as an MMO? Totally not worth the monthly fees. Time will tell with SW:TOR, but it sounds like the single player is the primary selling point...and the venture into MMO territory is nothing but a ploy to rake in more income from monthly fees...
  • hardstylerz 06 December 2011 12:19
    So people were fine about the performance of this game but complained about the performance of crysis? which looks a million times better than this...The game looks worse than world of warcraft and yet runs like absolute crap. I smell another ploy to push up sales for graphics cards. YOu can't be serious about the performance of this game. Even skyrim looks better and plays better despite being a console port.
  • lunyone 06 December 2011 12:20
    Well I might be interested, but at $15/month I'm not that interested.
  • 06 December 2011 12:23
    As a subscription based game, BioWare can continually add content, and it doesn't hurt to be able to group with people for tough encounters or just because you enjoy it.
  • SirGCal 06 December 2011 12:25
    I was on the beta. Thought my system is a bit overkill (OCd 1100T & 6970), it ran like butter with everything maxed and the AA trick activated.

    Still, I'm excited for release. I had a lot of fun in the beta and world PVP seems interesting without being annoying (though time will tell when the whole public gets ahold of it). You can solo much of it, but there are mini-raids starting at level 10 (or flashpoints I think they were called)...

    The stories were just... wow... Sometimes they went a bit weak but they were always so detailed. I can say that this wouldn't be nearly as good as a single-player RPG. Lots of social aspects going on. But it's also not a grind like any other MMO I've done... Never once did I feel the grind of 'go kill 20 of these, bring the eye. go kill another 20, bring the teeth (why didn't they tell me last time).' Infact, kill X anything was a very rarity accept for a bonus xp aspect of which you nearly always doubled before finishing anyhow.

    The big question is; "Will it have a good end-game"... Cause if not (and we didn't get to test that far), then long-term playability will be very limited... But again, we'll see that very soon...
  • 06 December 2011 12:27
    Will I lag with a low end graphics card in lets say a city or an instance? What would u recommend the minimum graphics to do such things and have a good experience?
  • Yargnit 06 December 2011 12:31
    Perfect timing, I've been trying to decide between a 6950 and 560ti for a new SWTOR rig to get for Xmas. Wish you had tested these specific cards, but this certianly helps still. I've always prefered Nvidia's cause of better drivers, but this makes it real hard to take a 560ti over a 6950.

    Just wish you ran a 1gb/2gb card test. I've seen SWTOR eat tons of memory (2.7GB) & I wonder if video RAM is the same way.
