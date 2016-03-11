Toshiba Q300 Pro 512GB MLC SSD Review

Four-Corner Testing
Sequential Read
All of the drives on this chart deliver high sequential read performance, even those armed with TLC flash. Toshiba's Q300 Pro reads at nearly 500 MB/s with a queue depth of one. There's not much room to scale from there, if only because of the SATA interface's 6 Gb/s limit.
Sequential Write
Writing quickly is more difficult for modern SSDs with large 128Gb memory dies. High-capacity models with 512GB or more of flash don't have the same problems as smaller drives; the greater number of dies composing them create more parallelization for absorbing the incoming data.
Even without a DRAM buffer, the Q300 Pro reports more than 500 MB/s at a queue depth of two. It trails some of the competition at a queue depth of one, though.
Random Read
Random performance is where the missing DRAM affects performance. At a queue depth of one (the most important measurement point for client SSDs), Toshiba's 512GB Q300 Pro trails every other comparison drive, including two with TLC flash. Most enthusiasts don't use all of the random read throughput available to them, but the more you can leave in reserve, the better your latency will be in most cases. The Q300 Pro claws its way up the charts at higher queue depths, but continues to trail much of its competition through QD32.
Random Write
We measured random write performance much lower than most of the field throughout the queue depth range, and the lack of a DRAM buffer is to blame.
I ended up skipping this drive and going for another one, and having read this review, I'm kinda glad I skipped it. Seems to be nothing special, and not worth the price.
I guess I'm the only one that prefers reliability over either of those factors, especially for a system drive. All SSD's fall under the fast category, that there is good enough for me. And as far quality is concerned, you get what you pay for to a certain extent.
Trion 100 is horrible, Trion 150 is slightly better but still not great. As far as I'm concerned, only Samsung has a TLC drive even worth considering.
Is this what you're referring to by issues with Arc 100 and Radeon?
http://www.anandtech.com/show/8965/ocz-releases-critical-firmware-updates-for-arc-100-radeon-r7-ssds
Most of the reviews I read on Arc 100 were very positive, so I bought one about a year ago and haven't had any problems with it. Mine is a 240GB model, this article says that the 480GB models were the ones with issues, maybe that's why. Still, so far, this is the only problem I've read about with Arc 100 drives. Are there other issues?