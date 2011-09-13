Asus Eee Pad Transformer TF101: A Tablet In Disguise

Benchmark Results: Real-World
Real-World Benchmarks
Early on we discovered how difficult it is to benchmark tablets.
Measuring responsiveness with a camera is the easiest approach. Of course, normal cameras won't cut it, since they only shoot at 29 FPS. That's unacceptable if you're trying to measure precise time differences. Going the stopwatch route is no better due to human-introduced errors. That's why we're using a 1000 FPS high-speed camera to gauge performance. Because we know that one frame equals one millisecond, it’s possible to measure timings with a high degree of accuracy.
All of these tablets employ the same processing hardware (a dual-core Cortex-A9), but the difference in boot-up time suggests that iOS is a fundamentally leaner operating system. Understand that our benchmark captures total performance. Even when we're working with the same CPU, the display panel can impact our results, as we're factoring in response times, too.
When we turn to browser launch times, the Android operating environment's Chrome browser definitely doesn't respond as quickly.
Input lag is the time it takes from pressing a key until text appears on-screen. This tells you how fast a tablet is registering an action. Ideally, you want low input lag so that you don't get the sense the tablet is stuttering as you type or click buttons.
The average college student has a reaction time of 200 milliseconds for visual stimuli, so there's some perceivable lag while you're typing with the Eee Pad Transformer. Considering that other Tegra 2-based tablets offer up lower input lag, Asus' choice of an IPS panel may be a contributing factor, as IPS typically suffers from higher response times.
You can read more about response times on the last page of Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung.
The Transformer is a not-insignificant step forward for Android tablets. As an optimist, I believe the next iteration will be pretty damn good. But like the TouchPad, who knows how much longer it's going to be around?
Yeah, if you are American. Hey Toms, how about you find some way to only display the comp if the reader is on an American IP address.
Or better yet, find a way to let us enter.
What is the point of a 32gb model when the tablets has a micro sd slot? I can get 2 32gb mSD cards for the extra $100 bucks.
They could do international possibly, if any international persons agreed to help pay shipping (I bet). A UK site I won't name allows international entries and lets them know up front they'd try to work with you on the shipping costs, etc.
Wanted to add. I bought a transformer and dock for my mother. She's in her 60s and loves it. She takes it to work, to the coffee shop. I set it up for her, my first time with Android, and it definitely has its uses.
under 18
and i live in aus :(
isnt tomshardware from germany?
Heavens forbid, it sounds decent outdoors too thoug OLED is probably better.
Heavens forbid, it sounds decent outdoors too thoug OLED is probably better.