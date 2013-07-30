HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth

Right out of the gate, HGST's Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 takes the lead in h2benchw with the highest sequential read and write rates of 102.9 MB/s (average). The 750 GB Hitachi Travelstar 7K750 and WD Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT follow close behind at 98.1 and 98.0 MB/s, respectively.

The other 1 TB drives trail behind those three top models. The pack of mid-range drives is led by Toshiba's MQ01ABD100, which achieves 88.9 MB/s.

The Travelstar 7K1000 also emerges victorious in Iometer, achieving almost the same numbers seen in h2benchw. While the streaming read benchmark merely confirms the three fastest models, the sequential write test surprises us: WD's Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT comes in last.

In our interface bandwidth test, which is really just a measure of how fast data can be moved from the hard drive's cache through the SATA connection, HGST's Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 and Hitachi's Travelstar 5K1000 both achieve about 400 MB/s. This is a reflection of its 6 Gb/s SATA support. Samsung's Spinpoint M8 HN-M101MBB is ranked third, but only achieves 244.7 MB/s due to its 3 Gb/s interface.