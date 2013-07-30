HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth
Right out of the gate, HGST's Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 takes the lead in h2benchw with the highest sequential read and write rates of 102.9 MB/s (average). The 750 GB Hitachi Travelstar 7K750 and WD Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT follow close behind at 98.1 and 98.0 MB/s, respectively.
The other 1 TB drives trail behind those three top models. The pack of mid-range drives is led by Toshiba's MQ01ABD100, which achieves 88.9 MB/s.
The Travelstar 7K1000 also emerges victorious in Iometer, achieving almost the same numbers seen in h2benchw. While the streaming read benchmark merely confirms the three fastest models, the sequential write test surprises us: WD's Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT comes in last.
In our interface bandwidth test, which is really just a measure of how fast data can be moved from the hard drive's cache through the SATA connection, HGST's Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 and Hitachi's Travelstar 5K1000 both achieve about 400 MB/s. This is a reflection of its 6 Gb/s SATA support. Samsung's Spinpoint M8 HN-M101MBB is ranked third, but only achieves 244.7 MB/s due to its 3 Gb/s interface.
I can't wait to see a review of one of the newer 5400 RPM Hybrid drives from Seagate as well as the 7200RPM 3.5" Hybrid drives when they arrive.
I just installed a 1TB 2.5" "Superspeed" SSHD into my fathers HTPC and it seems to work great.
I'm thinking about buying the 2TB 3.5" SSHD when Seagate releases it.
Typos in article: last page, not 64GB cache but probably 64MB.
He is right though as it is replacing the Momentus XT and thus makes this comparison a bit old.
If I remember correctly, Seagate is replacing almost all of their HDDs with the SSHD tech, even desktop variants.
I would be able to agree with it being the best. I have had a lot of systems coming in with the newer Hitatchi AF laptop HDDs at work and almost every one of them are bad. I haven't seen that many bad from one brand/model for a long time. Might just be the 7mm versions of the drive but its still odd.
I guess I will have to wait and see if a lot of these die off too early before I can decide if they are good or bad drives to have. I know I wont suggest the 7mm Hitatchi laptop HDDs for now.