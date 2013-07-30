HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Results: PCMark 7

The synthetic benchmark PCMark 7 places HGST's Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 in second place, behind the winning Seagate Momentus XT, which leads by almost 1000 points.

HGST's new drive only wins in a few components of this benchmark suite: video post-processing with Windows Movie Maker, and Windows Media Center performance. The Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT and Hitachi Travelstar 7K750 perform similarly to the Travelstar 7K1000.