HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Results: PCMark 7
The synthetic benchmark PCMark 7 places HGST's Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 in second place, behind the winning Seagate Momentus XT, which leads by almost 1000 points.
HGST's new drive only wins in a few components of this benchmark suite: video post-processing with Windows Movie Maker, and Windows Media Center performance. The Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT and Hitachi Travelstar 7K750 perform similarly to the Travelstar 7K1000.
I can't wait to see a review of one of the newer 5400 RPM Hybrid drives from Seagate as well as the 7200RPM 3.5" Hybrid drives when they arrive.
I just installed a 1TB 2.5" "Superspeed" SSHD into my fathers HTPC and it seems to work great.
I'm thinking about buying the 2TB 3.5" SSHD when Seagate releases it.
Typos in article: last page, not 64GB cache but probably 64MB.
He is right though as it is replacing the Momentus XT and thus makes this comparison a bit old.
If I remember correctly, Seagate is replacing almost all of their HDDs with the SSHD tech, even desktop variants.
I would be able to agree with it being the best. I have had a lot of systems coming in with the newer Hitatchi AF laptop HDDs at work and almost every one of them are bad. I haven't seen that many bad from one brand/model for a long time. Might just be the 7mm versions of the drive but its still odd.
I guess I will have to wait and see if a lot of these die off too early before I can decide if they are good or bad drives to have. I know I wont suggest the 7mm Hitatchi laptop HDDs for now.