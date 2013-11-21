Trending

Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Meka G1 Prime: A Very Red Mechanical Keyboard With Pink Accents

The idea of rocking a desktop full of peripherals from just one vendor isn't a new one (and in fact, we're sure more manufacturers would love for you to think this way), but it's a concept that's picking up popularity as companies continue adding well-coordinated eye candy to their product lines.

We've received a few requests to look at top-to-bottom portfolios from individual brands, so today we're happy to zero in on how well parts play with each other, and what it'll cost for the privilege of matching hardware. Of course, you can expect quality and usability to be tested in the same thorough manner you’ve come to expect. After all, the best-looking assortment of gear won’t do anything for you if it isn't functional. Before you buy a complete package, you deserve to know everything about it.

Today we have a mechanical keyboard, two different headsets (with acoustic benchmarks), a mouse, a pad, and some nice in-ear headphones for mobile gaming, all from Thermaltake and its Tt eSports line.

Meka G1 Prime Keyboard

The Tt eSports Meka G1 platform harkens back to the mother of all iOne clones, the X-Armor. The Prime adds a lot of flashy color and Cherry MX Brown switches to this tried-and-true, and mostly polished-to-perfection, platform. While we’ve come to know this keyboard well, the additional features make the new model more interesting.

Technical Specifications
Keyboard Dimensions442 mm x 150 mm x 40 mm (feet folded in) or 54 mm (feet folded out)(Note: The manufacturer's technical specifications are incorrect, and most stores are using these wrong specifications)
Wrist Rest442 mm x 60 mm x 18 mm (Same note as above)
Weight1402 g
Anti-Ghosting/NKRO:Full NKRO if included PS/2 adapter is used, otherwise 6KRO
LightingNone
Key CapsCylindrical key cap design (good side support against slipping off)Pad-printed key caps, no laser etching
AccessoriesDriver CD
LayoutU.S. standard layout with 104 keysMultimedia keys present (double-assigned to F keys and FN key)
ConnectivityCable 1.55 m length, measured between keyboard and top of connector2 x USB and audio, cloth fabric sleevedAdditional USB hub with two connectors and its own connector cable Microphone and headphone connectors on back
WarrantyTwo years

Cherry MX Brown Switch

Animation: "Lethal Squirrel" on geekhack.orgSwitchTactileSwitch ActuationCan be feltSwitch Actuation Travel2 mm from top4 mm from bottomSwitch Actuation PointCan't be feltActuation Force45 g to depress keyApp. 55 g peak force to actuate switchData SheetLinkPurpose and Suitable ApplicationsThe Cherry MX Brown keys represent a good compromise between ideal office and gaming keyboards. A small amount of resistance has to be overcome when pressing a key; as such, these switches are said to provide tactile feedback. The closely-spaced actuation and release points can be felt easily, which makes for faster writing and the ability to press the key repeatedly in quick succession. Those who want to play arcade games and write novels to pay off their mortgage on the side will be very happy with these keys. The minimum pressure to actuate the key is a bit lower than that of the Cherry MX Black keys, which can make for longer writing sessions without fatigue.

Thermaltake jumped on the mechanical keyboard train about two years ago with the original Tt eSports Meka G1. The Prime presents us with a challenge for the eyes and the mind. I’ll take a closer look on the next page.

