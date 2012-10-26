Windows 8 Versus Windows 7: Game Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Sleeping Dogs
We only have benchmark results for Sleeping Dogs under Windows 7. Our testing employs the High detail preset. But when we applied this to our Windows 8-based configuration, much of the in-game art simply disappeared, rendering the title unplayable.
Sleeping Dogs can be played under Windows 8 if you're willing to drop to the Medium detail level, though. Here's how the same scene looks with the quality preset one notch down. The artwork is suddenly visible.
Because our target settings wouldn't work in Windows 8, we don't have a comparison between the two operating systems. But we are able to see that AMD's Radeon HD 7850 1 GB and Nvdia's GeForce GTX 660 perform fairly similarly under Windows 7.
No compelling reason to upgrade for me yet.
Windows NT 7 is where it's at. B-)
EDIT: I KNOW Vista, 7 & 8 are NT 6.
And yes win8 has better RAM and processor management as touted, but then you lose more time navigating through blocky interface. You complete your work a 3 seconds more with win8 but you had taken 5 more seconds to start that program from blocky interface.
You do know that you can use a program called Star8 by StarDock to get your desktop and toolbar back...it works quite well, no problems over here.
The problem is that Star8 and other 3rd-party tools haven't been able to fully replicate Win7's Start function.