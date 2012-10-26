Windows 8 Versus Windows 7: Game Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Sleeping Dogs

We only have benchmark results for Sleeping Dogs under Windows 7. Our testing employs the High detail preset. But when we applied this to our Windows 8-based configuration, much of the in-game art simply disappeared, rendering the title unplayable.

Sleeping Dogs can be played under Windows 8 if you're willing to drop to the Medium detail level, though. Here's how the same scene looks with the quality preset one notch down. The artwork is suddenly visible.

Because our target settings wouldn't work in Windows 8, we don't have a comparison between the two operating systems. But we are able to see that AMD's Radeon HD 7850 1 GB and Nvdia's GeForce GTX 660 perform fairly similarly under Windows 7.