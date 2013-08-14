Fast And Cheap? Five Sub-$160 Z87 Motherboards For Enthusiasts

Results: 3DMark And PCMark

Intel’s steady shift favoring integration leaves fewer and fewer motherboard-down components able to affect performance. We do still find board vendors trying to sneak in multiplier enhancements (via Turbo Boost), but we're determined to root out those issues and make every review a fair fight. After all, it’s not like you can count on a vendor's sneaky multiplier adjustment to help improve your maxed-out overclocking results.

3DMark looks pretty close to even, with ASRock’s half-percent default overclock giving it a slight lead in the Physics test.

PCMark favors ASRock slightly, again likely due to a tiny BCLK overclock. We’re most interested in the storage score from this test however, and it’s very consistent across all boards.