Fast And Cheap? Five Sub-$160 Z87 Motherboards For Enthusiasts

Z87 Extreme4 Software

ASRock applications include XFast Lan (by CFOS), Xfast USB (by FNet), XFast RAM (a RAM drive utility), and App Charger. The DTS-enabled version of Realtek Audio Manager is par for the purchase, and the Z87 Extreme4 even includes the same trial software previously discussed in our ASRock’s Z87 Extreme6 review.

ASRock A-Tuning still works, but this production version now has an actual image of the motherboard to show where devices are connected. Nice improvement there.

After several unsuccessful attempts to enter the firmware during a super-fast Windows 8 reboot, I resorted to ASRock’s “Reboot to UEFI” utility, rather than the operating system's Advanced startup procedure.