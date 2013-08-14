Fast And Cheap? Five Sub-$160 Z87 Motherboards For Enthusiasts

Hi-Fi Z87X 3D Firmware
Biostar’s O.N.E. menu is now nothing more than a launching point for menus that host actual settings, with one exception: the “Start” page for consecutive UEFI entry can now be set here.
A trend emerges as we continue to migrate our CPU overclock testing from 1.3 V to 1.25 V. Like the two previously-detailed competitors, we reached 4.7 GHz at 1.3 V and 4.6 GHz at 1.25 V.
The Hi-Fi Z87X 3D automatically configures our DDR3-3000 to 30 x 100 MHz, even though Biostar knows that the Haswell-based processor’s integrated memory controller doesn’t support this ratio. When we changed to a 133 MHz base clock, the board automatically switched to a 22x multiplier for a data rate of DDR3-2933. Our XMP-based timings remained.
We were even able to push the memory to 3021 MT/s by increasing the base clock, and without altering the automatically-chosen values for primary, secondary, or tertiary timings.
We’ve been hearing companies bragging about their memory overclocking triumphs at extra-high voltage levels. But we don’t accept marketing as a reason to prematurely kill our hardware. Each board in today’s comparison is manually configured to 1.65 V, and that's a voltage we verify using a volt meter. The Hi-Fi Z87X 3D reached that real voltage at a voltage setting of 1.611 V.
1- the x8x4x4 PCIe controller is a CPU feature in all i5 and i7. All the z*7 chipset does is unlock the CPU feature
2- same goes for multipliers on K-chips: CPU feature locked out by non-z*7 chipsets
3- SATA-6G ports do not really cost Intel any thing extra to put on-chip (little more than a PLL tweak to lock on faster signals), which makes it somewhat of a shame they aren't fully standard
4- USB3 ports do not cost Intel all that much extra either - maybe an extra square millimeter on silicon to upgrade all remaining USB2 ports to USB3
5- the DMI bus can only manage ~20Gbps so it will bottleneck if you attempt to use even 1/5th the total the connectivity available on z87
More connectivity, yes. But DMI lacks the muscle to actually stress that extra IO. As such, it is little more than a glorified SATA port replicator and USB hub.
I almost exclusively use Intel CPUs but it still annoys me how Intel charges extra for trivial things or unlock stuff they arbitrarily locked out just because they can.
In other words, they might be charging for stuff that should be free or should have been included all the way back in the Z68, but past omission doesn't negate current usefullness.
The market is flooded with tons of these Z87 motherboards and it can be very overwhelming researching them. So, hopefully we'll see a few more Z87 reviews from you guys, soon.
Would also like to see some powerful i7 builds built around more energy efficient components. That would be very interesting. Hint. :)
Rather surprised that Biostar had such a good board. Maybe it's time to start considering those boards for future builds.
It is great to see a round-up of the mainstream boards, though, so thanks!
Still does not change the fact that the only reason why Intel gets away with charging $10-15 extra for less than $1 worth of features while the DMI bus lacks the bandwidth to properly support them for people who may actually intend to use them is because they have a practical monopoly which allows them to arbitrarily fragment the market so they can artificially inflate prices.
The main reason most people go with z?7 is the overclock unlock for K-chips. That itself is the biggest joke since it is a completely artificial limitation Intel engineered into their products to enforce co-upselling. As shown with the h87 slip-up, the h87 is perfectly capable of managing multipliers on Haswell K-chips when the K-chip lacks the microcode to enforce the z87 unlock "requirement."
I don't bother with overclocking so this does not affect me... but it still annoys me on the basis of principles and general dislike for hair-splitting for profit.