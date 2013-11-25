Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Energy, Heat, And Efficiency
The Z87E-ITX puts ASRock in the lead for lowest idle power consumption, while EVGA registers the highest idle and lowest full-load power numbers. Inconsistent Turbo Boost behavior could explain the small leads in a few benchmarks, though the Z87 Stinger's overall performance is just 1% above average.
Gigabyte’s Z87N-WiFi demonstrated high full-load power consumption, and showed us similarly higher core temperatures. With its processor interface nudged up close towards the graphics card, we credit cooler orientation with part of the heat increase.
High full-load power consumption hurts Gigabyte’s overall efficiency, while low full-load power consumption boosts EVGA’s average efficiency in spite of idle power issues.
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?