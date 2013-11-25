Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Energy, Heat, And Efficiency

The Z87E-ITX puts ASRock in the lead for lowest idle power consumption, while EVGA registers the highest idle and lowest full-load power numbers. Inconsistent Turbo Boost behavior could explain the small leads in a few benchmarks, though the Z87 Stinger's overall performance is just 1% above average.

Gigabyte’s Z87N-WiFi demonstrated high full-load power consumption, and showed us similarly higher core temperatures. With its processor interface nudged up close towards the graphics card, we credit cooler orientation with part of the heat increase.

High full-load power consumption hurts Gigabyte’s overall efficiency, while low full-load power consumption boosts EVGA’s average efficiency in spite of idle power issues.