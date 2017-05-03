Asus ROG Maximus IX Extreme Motherboard Comes With Preinstalled Monoblock Cooler
Asus announced the immediate availability of the ROG Maximus IX Extreme motherboard. In addition to features found on high-performance Z270 gaming motherboards such as support for 6th and 7th generation Intel Core desktop processors, DDR4 support up to 4,133MHz, dual PCIe 3.0 x16 slots for SLI and CrossFireX, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-A/C, and an Intel Optane-ready M.2 socket, this motherboard also includes an integrated monoblock developed in conjunction with Bitspower.
Unlike the EK monoblocks unveiled last week that are designed specifically for Asus' ROG motherboards, this integrated monoblock is engineered to not only cool both the processor and VRM circuitry, but the integrated M.2 heatsink, as well. This is important because these components are traditionally cooled by utilizing the excess airflow provided by your CPU air cooler. Lack of airflow to these components can lead to overheating and system instability. The Bitspower monoblock remedies that problem by placing active cooling directly on these components.
On the inside of the water block, you’ll find embedded temperature and flow-rate sensors as well as a built-in leak detector. These are designed to monitor your system in real time to automatically shut the system down in the event of a leak.
The Bitspower monoblock, IO cover, logo, and RGB headers are able to display a range of RGB lighting effects such as breathing, strobing, pulsing, music effect, rainbow, and more. The RGB lighting can even be set to change color to reflect CPU temperature and load. The Maximus IX Extreme even has color-coded and LED-illuminated 3.5mm audio connectors.
The Asus ROG Maximus IX Extreme also boasts a number of exclusive features, including a pre-mounted I/O shield, strengthened SafeSlot PCI Express slots, SafeDIMM memory slots, and a copper-plated PCB edge. Asus’ Extreme Engine Digi+ is composed of NexFET MOSFETs, MicroFine alloy chokes, Digi+ PWM controller, and 10K black metallic capacitors.
Finally, there are a total of 12 fan connectors on this motherboard that are strategically placed for use with water cooling components such as fans and water pumps. There are also headers on the motherboard for additional flow rate and temperature sensors for end users who want to run a secondary water cooling loop.
The motherboard is available now at “leading resellers” in North America with an MSRP of $629.
|CPU Support
|Intel Socket 1151 for 6th and 7th Gen Core i7, i5, i3, Pentium, Celeron CPUs
|Chipset
|Z270
|Memory
|4 x DIMM, Max. 64GB, DDR4 4,133, 4,000, 3,866, 3,800, 3,733, 3,600, 3,500, 3,466, 3,400, 2,666, 2,400MHz memory
|Multi-GPU
Support
|Nvidia 2-Way SLI Technology
AMD 3-Way CrossFireX Technology
|Expansion Slots
|2 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 (Single at x16, dual at x8/x8)
1 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16
1 x PCIe 3.0 x4
|Storage
|1 x M.2 Socket 3, with M key, type 2242/2260/2280 storage devices support (both SATA & PCIE mode)
1 x M.2 Socket 3, with M Key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (both SATA & PCIE mode)*2
Support Raid 0, 1, 5, 10
Supports Intel® Smart Response Technology
Intel Rapid Storage Technology supports
Intel Optane Memory Ready
|LAN / WiFi
|Intel I219V
Anti-surge LANGuard
ROG GameFirst IV
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Supports MU-MIMO
Bluetooth V4.1*5
|Audio
|ROG SupremeFX 8-Channel High Definition Audio CODEC S1220
- Impedance sense for front and rear headphone outputs
- Supports : Jack-detection, Multi-streaming, Front Panel Jack-retasking
- High quality 113 dB SNR stereo playback output and 110 dB SNR recording input
- SupremeFX Shielding Technology
- ESS® ES9023P
- Supports up to 32-Bit/192kHz playback
|USB Ports
|ASMedia USB 3.1 controller:
1 x USB 3.1 front panel connector port(s)
Intel USB 3.1 controller:
2 x USB 3.1 port(s) (2 at back panel, )
Intel Z270 Chipset:
6 x USB port(s) (4 at back panel, )
ASMedia USB 3.0 controller:
2 x USB port(s) (2 at back panel, )
Intel Z270 Chipset:
4 x USB 2.0 port(s)
|ROG Exclusive Features
|Clear CMOS button
ROG RAMCache II
ROG CPU-Z
ROG CloneDrive
Pre-mounted I/O Shield
MemOK! Button
Slow Mode
ReTry Button
Safe Boot Button
Start Button
Reset Button
LN2 Mode
GameFirst IV
ROG Aura
Extreme Engine Digi+
Mem TweakIt
KeyBot II
UEFI BIOS features:
- O.C. Profile
- Tweakers' Paradise
- ROG SSD Secure Erase
- Graphic Card Information Preview
ROG RAMDisk
Extreme Tweaker
USB BIOS Flashback
|Special Features
|Asus Dual Intelligent Processors 5-Way Optimization by Dual Intelligent Processors 5:
- 5-Way Optimization tuning key perfectly consolidates TPU, EPU, DIGI+ VRM, Fan Expert 4, and Turbo App
SafeDIMM slot
Asus Exclusive Features:
- MemOK!
- AI Suite 3
- Ai Charger
Asus Q-Design:
- Asus Q-Code
- Asus Q-LED ()
- Asus Q-DIMM
- Asus Q-Connector
Gaming Aesthetics:
- 3D printing friendly
Overclocking Protection :
- Asus C.P.R.(CPU Parameter Recall)
|Rear I/O
|1 x DisplayPort
1 x HDMI
1 x LAN (RJ45) port(s)
2 x USB 3.1 ()Type-A + Type-C
6 x USB 3.0 (blue)
1 x Optical S/PDIF out
1 x Clear CMOS button(s)
1 x USB BIOS Flashback Button(s)
5 x LED-illuminated audio jacks
|Internal I/O
|1 x AAFP connector
2 x Aura RGB Strip Headers
1 x USB 3.0 connector(s) support(s) additional 2 USB 3.0 port(s)
2 x USB 2.0 connector(s) support(s) additional 4 USB 2.0 port(s)
1 x M.2 Socket 3 with M key, type 2242/2260/2280 storage devices support (SATA & PCIE 3.0 x 4 mode)
1 x M.2 Socket 3 with M key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (SATA & PCIE 3.0 x 4 mode)
1 x TPM connector(s)
8 x SATA 6Gb/s connector(s)
2 x Chassis Fan connector(s)
2 x W_PUMP+ connector
1 x 24-pin EATX Power connector(s)
1 x 8-pin ATX 12V Power connector(s)
1 x 4-pin ATX 12V Power connector(s)
1 x 4-pin EZ_PLUG Power connector(s)
1 x Front panel audio connector(s) (AAFP)
1 x System panel(s) (Q-Connector)
1 x Slow Mode switch(es)
1 x Thermal sensor connector(s)
1 x EZ Plug connector(s) (4-pin Molex power connector)
1 x Power-on button(s)
1 x Reset button(s)
1 x BIOS Switch button(s)
1 x Clear CMOS button(s)
1 x 5-pin EXT_FAN(Extension Fan) connector
1 x USB BIOS Flashback button(s)
1 x LN2 Mode jumper(s)
1 x ROG extension (ROG_EXT) header(s)
1 x Safe Boot button
1 x ReTry button
1 x T_Sensor Connector
2 x W_Pump+ Header
1 x EXT_Fan header
1 x W_IN header
1 x W_OUT header
1 x W_FLOW header
1 x USB 3.1 front panel connector
1 x MemOK! Button
1 x RSVD Switch
1 x 9 pin Monoblock sensor
8 x Radiator Fan Headers
|BIOS
|2 x 128 Mb Flash ROM, UEFI AMI BIOS, PnP, DMI3.0, WfM2.0, SM BIOS 3.0, ACPI 5.0, Multi-language BIOS, ASUS EZ Flash 3, CrashFree BIOS 3, F11 EZ Tuning Wizard, F6 Qfan Control, F3 My Favorites, F9 Quick Note, Last Modified log, F12 PrintScreen, F3 Shortcut functions and ASUS DRAM SPD (Serial Presence Detect) memory information.
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 8.1 64-bit
Windows 7 32-bit
Windows 7 64-bit
|Form Factor
|Extended ATX Form Factor
12 inch x 10.7 inch ( 30.5 cm x 27.2 cm )
|Price
|$629