ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New Strix Gaming Laptops

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a new line of gaming laptops designed for gamers on the go. The new Strix gaming laptops are powered by Intel’s Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4, and a GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. Storage options range from a 1TB Seagate FireCuda solid state hybrid drive all the way up to an M.2 256GB SSD paired with a secondary 1TB 5400rpm hard drive.

The Strix gaming laptops also feature a plethora of ports. On the left side of the laptop you will find a gigabit Ethernet jack, a pair of USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a single mini DisplayPort. The right side of the chassis is home to a SD card reader, lock, a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 and one USB 2.0 port. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Screen size options range from 15.6" up to 17.3" full HD IPS anti-glare LED-backlit displays. Audio is handled by a pair of stereo speakers with a built-in smart amplifier. The Aura RGB lit keyboard features four zones of lighting control, four isolated hotkeys, 1.8mm key travel, and anti-ghosting technology. Other features include an HD camera, precision touchpad, and a 4-cell 64 WHr battery.  

The new Strix gaming laptops will be available starting September 6th from online retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, and others. Prices range from $1,100 to $1,300.

GL503VD-DB71

GL503VD-DB74

GL703VD-WB71

GL703VD-WB74

Intel Core i7-7700HQ

16GB DDR4 2400MHz

15.6" Full HD IPS Panel

17.3" Full HD IPS Panel

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GDDR5

1TB SSHD

(8GB Cache)

M.2 256GB SSD

1TB 5400rpm HDD

1TB SSHD

(8GB Cache)

M.2 256GB SSD

1TB 5400rpm HDD

1 x Microphone-in / Headphone-out jack

1 x Type C USB3.1 GEN1

4 x USB 3.0 ports Type A

1 x RJ45 LAN Jack

1 x HDMI

1 x mini Display Port

Integrated 802.11 AC (2x2)

10/100/1000 Base T

Built-in Bluetooth V4.2

4 Cells 64 Whrs Battery

15.12 x 10.32 x 0.9”

16.34 x 11.02 x 0.95"

5.07 lb

6.4 lb

$1,100

$1,300

$1,150

$1,300

  • babybritney
    2yrs ago my alienware 17 r3 was $1800...now that gtx970m is nothing. smh fml best buy gimme my $$ back
    0
  • SupaSped
    Still can't touch my P170EM. 3720QM, 7970M, 16GB, beastly.
    0
  • TMTOWTSAC
    Have to wonder why they didn't go with a 1050 ti or at least offer other GPU options. It's got solid specs otherwise, and competitive pricing particularly considering IPS screens. The 1050 is the big sticking point.
    0
