Asus Republic of Gamers Announces New Strix Gaming Laptops

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a new line of gaming laptops designed for gamers on the go. The new Strix gaming laptops are powered by Intel’s Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4, and a GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. Storage options range from a 1TB Seagate FireCuda solid state hybrid drive all the way up to an M.2 256GB SSD paired with a secondary 1TB 5400rpm hard drive.



The Strix gaming laptops also feature a plethora of ports. On the left side of the laptop you will find a gigabit Ethernet jack, a pair of USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a single mini DisplayPort. The right side of the chassis is home to a SD card reader, lock, a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 and one USB 2.0 port. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Screen size options range from 15.6" up to 17.3" full HD IPS anti-glare LED-backlit displays. Audio is handled by a pair of stereo speakers with a built-in smart amplifier. The Aura RGB lit keyboard features four zones of lighting control, four isolated hotkeys, 1.8mm key travel, and anti-ghosting technology. Other features include an HD camera, precision touchpad, and a 4-cell 64 WHr battery.

The new Strix gaming laptops will be available starting September 6th from online retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, and others. Prices range from $1,100 to $1,300.

