Xbox One X Preorders Go Live

Last month, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition and opened up preorders on the special version of its upcoming console. Now the company is allowing fans to place a preorder on the standard variation of the Xbox One X.

Just like the Project Scorpio Edition, the original Xbox One X will cost you $500. You can place an order for the upcoming console on Microsoft’s online store. However, it’s also available through other retailers, most notably Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop.

The Xbox One X features an AMD SoC with eight CPU cores, 40 GPU compute units, and 12GB of GDDR5 memory. The console also boasts a “liquid-cooled vapor chamber,” but as we wrote in June, the console’s cooling system is more akin to a heatsink design. You can check out the full specs of the console on our E3 coverage of the Xbox One X.

Some titles that are already available will receive a new update when the new console is launched. These are considered to be “Xbox One X Enhanced” titles, and the studios’ patches for each game will vary, but expect improvements in textures or framerates. Developers can also add support for 4K resolution or high dynamic range technology. Microsoft has an up-to-date list of Xbox One X Enhanced games, so be sure to check it often to see if your favorite titles will get any visual or performance upgrades.





