ASML becomes Europe's most valuable company ever as analysts bet on higher EUV output — its market cap hit $674 billion this week
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By Luke James published
Passing the $650 billion record Novo Nordisk set in June 2024.
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ASML closed Wednesday, June 3rd, as the most valuable company in European history, reaching a market cap of $668 billion and passing the $650 billion record Novo Nordisk set in June 2024. The Dutch firm, which is the sole supplier o