Setting Up Your PSVR: A Step-By-Step Guide

Do You Have Enough Room? Picture 2 of 21

The first thing you should do is make sure you have enough space to setup a PSVR unit. You should probably do this before you decide to purchase the system, actually.

The PlayStation 4 camera can "see" up to 9.4 x 6.2 feet. It’s important to note that the first two feet of the camera’s view is blind space, and the range between 2-4 feet from the camera is narrower than the rest of the play area. You must be at least 2 feet away from the camera at all times, but your primary place space will be at least 4 feet from the camera.

Many PSVR games are seated experiences, so you’ll want a place to sit within your range, but you also need enough clear area to stand up and move around. A movable chair is preferable to a couch, but either option will work.

MORE: May 2017 Virtual Reality Games Preview

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs