Setting Up Your PSVR: A Step-By-Step Guide

The PlayStation VR system is available in two different bundles. The core bundle includes the PSVR HMD, the PSVR Processor Unit, and the cables to hook up the components. The core bundle does not include the PlayStation 4 camera, but you do need one to use the PSVR. If you don’t have a camera already, you’ll have to buy one separately.
Sony also offers a PSVR bundle that includes the camera in the box. That bundle also includes a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, which introduce motion control into the situation.
Before plugging in the PSVR processor unit, ensure that you have all the cables. You should find a Micro USB cable, a power adapter, an HDMI cable, and an extension cable for the HMD. If you have Move controllers, you should have two Mini USB cables, as well.
