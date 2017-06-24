Login | Sign Up
Setting Up Your PSVR: A Step-By-Step Guide

by
PlayStation VR Setup

Picture 1 of 21

The PlayStation VR is currently the most affordable premium VR system. It’s also designed to work with your PlayStation 4 console, so it should be easy to setup. Right? Well, not quite.

The PlayStation VR is indeed the easiest of the three major VR systems to setup, but it's not just as simple as plugging in a console. Follow along as we walk you through the process.

Do You Have Enough Room?

Picture 2 of 21

The first thing you should do is make sure you have enough space to setup a PSVR unit. You should probably do this before you decide to purchase the system, actually.

The PlayStation 4 camera can "see" up to 9.4 x 6.2 feet. It’s important to note that the first two feet of the camera’s view is blind space, and the range between 2-4 feet from the camera is narrower than the rest of the play area. You must be at least 2 feet away from the camera at all times, but your primary place space will be at least 4 feet from the camera.

Many PSVR games are seated experiences, so you’ll want a place to sit within your range, but you also need enough clear area to stand up and move around. A movable chair is preferable to a couch, but either option will work.

Verify That You Have All The Components

Picture 3 of 21

The PlayStation VR system is available in two different bundles. The core bundle includes the PSVR HMD, the PSVR Processor Unit, and the cables to hook up the components. The core bundle does not include the PlayStation 4 camera, but you do need one to use the PSVR. If you don’t have a camera already, you’ll have to buy one separately.

Sony also offers a PSVR bundle that includes the camera in the box. That bundle also includes a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, which introduce motion control into the situation.

Before plugging in the PSVR processor unit, ensure that you have all the cables. You should find a Micro USB cable, a power adapter, an HDMI cable, and an extension cable for the HMD. If you have Move controllers, you should have two Mini USB cables, as well.

Move HDMI From PS4 To Processor Unit

Picture 4 of 21

Once you have an appropriate play space available, and you’ve verified that you have all the necessary cables and components, you can proceed with the hardware setup.

First, locate and remove the HDMI cable from the back of the PlayStation 4 console. Next, plug the HDMI cable into the HDMI port labelled “HDMI TV” on the Processor Unit.

Connect Processor Unit To PS4 With HDMI Cable

Picture 5 of 21

The PSVR system includes an HDMI cable to connect the PSVR Processor Unit to the PlayStation 4 console. Plug the HDMI cable into the back of the PS4 console. The other end should plug into the “HDMI PS4” port on the Processor Unit.

Plug In The USB Cable

Picture 6 of 21

On the back of the PSVR Processor Unit, you’ll find a Micro USB port. This port allows the PS4 to control the function of the Processor Unit. Without the USB connection, the Processor Unit treats the PSVR as a digital display, not a VR HMD.

The USB cable must be connected to your PS4 console. If you have a PS4 Pro, you can plug the cable in at the rear of the console. If you have a standard PS4 console, you’ll be forced to plug the Processor Box into one of the front USB ports.

The Processor Box Needs Power

Picture 7 of 21

Once you have the HDMI in, HDMI out, and the USB cable plugged into the Processor Box, locate the power cord and power brick. The 12V power supply plugs into a round port on the back of the Processor Box. Without the power cord, the Processor Box is nothing but a fancy paper weight.

Plug In PlayStation Camera

Picture 8 of 21

Before you turn on your PS4, you must ensure that your camera is plugged in. If you already have a PlayStation camera, skip this step. If you purchased a camera with your PSVR headset, now’s the time to plug it in.

On the rear of the PlayStation 4 console, you’ll find a proprietary port that looks like a USB port with a weight problem. The plug on the end of the PlayStation Camera's cord fits into this port. No other component will fit in the camera port.

Placing Your Camera

Picture 9 of 21

The placement of the PlayStation Camera has a significant impact on the tracking performance of your system. To the best of your ability, try to keep the camera out of direct sunlight. Sony’s tracking system is light-based, which means it works best in darker environments. If you must place the camera in a bright room, try to keep the camera facing away from any natural light source.

It’s also important that you place the camera as high as you can in the room. Tracking performance diminishes the lower your camera is placed.

Most importantly, make sure you choose a central location for your camera. If your place space is off center from the TV, offset the camera accordingly.

Camera Stand Adjustments

Picture 10 of 21

The stand for the PlayStation 4 Camera is quite versatile. At first glance, it’s a basic device, but upon closer inspection you’ll notice that it offers many configuration options.

That stand is really a one-size-fits-all type of product. You can fold it up to create a pedestal for the camera, you can lay it flat to get more stability on uneven surfaces, or you can hang it off the back of your LCD TV. The stand also lets you adjust the tilt angle of the lenses to ensure that the camera points directly at your play area, no matter how high or low you place the camera.

Plug In the Headset

Picture 11 of 21

The front of the Processor Unit features two recessed ports. One port is HDMI, and the other one is a proprietary data connection. You’ll notice that the PSVR HMD features a double cable with plugs that correspond to the ports on the Processor Unit. The kit also includes an extension cable with the same ports and plugs.

To access the front ports on the Processor Unit, slide the casing back to expose them. Plug the extension cable into the ports on the Processor Box, and then plug the HMD into the extension cable.

Power On The Console

Picture 12 of 21

Now that you have all the cables plugged into the PlayStation 4, it’s safe to turn on both the console and TV. The PlayStation VR HMD has its own power button that you need to press.

When you turn on the PSVR HMD, the TV screen will go blank for a moment while the Processor Box takes over the video feed.

Software Update

Picture 13 of 21

The first time you plug the PSVR in to your PS4, the console will automatically download the drivers for the headset and Processor Box. The console will reboot during the update process. When the update is complete, you'll find a PlayStation VR menu in the Device Settings menu, which includes utilities for calibration and hardware information.

Calibrate The Camera

Picture 14 of 21

You must calibrate the headset’s position relative to the camera before you can use the PSVR, and you should calibrate the camera before worrying about the headset.

Double check that your camera is placed where you want it and open the “Adjust PlayStation Camera” utility to adjust the camera’s angle so that your body and head are visible when you stand in the primary play space.

Calibrate PSVR HMD Tracking

Picture 15 of 21

Sony uses a camera and LED tracking system for the PSVR headset and its accessories. Once your camera is in position and calibrated, you can fine-tune the tracking on the devices with the “Adjust Tracking Lights” utility. The tracking utility will prompt you to hold the headset up to the camera at a variety of angles. You must show the top, bottom, both sides, and rear of the headset to the camera.

Calibrate Your Controllers

Picture 16 of 21

Controllers are easier to calibrate. The camera needs to see only one angle each of the Move controllers, Dual Shock 4 gamepad, and the PSVR Aim controller. In the “Adjust Tracking Lights” utility, select Controller and then press the X button on the controller you wish to calibrate.

Line the controller’s glowing section up with the illustration on the screen and hold it there until the controller cycles through all of its available colors. The software determines which color is the most visible option in your environment.

Measure Your Interpupillary Distance (IPD)

Picture 17 of 21

The PSVR headset doesn’t have an interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment dial like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive do. Sony opted for a software IPD calibration method instead of a mechanical one. To adjust the IPD settings, open the “Measure Eye-to-Eye Distance” tool and follow the onscreen prompts. You must move close to the PlayStation Camera and peer into the two lenses. The software will determine the optimal IPD setting for you.

Carefully Put The HMD On

Picture 18 of 21

Now that the PSVR software is configured, you can put on the HMD. With one hand, grab the PSVR by the forehead rest and pick it up. With your other hand, grab the back strap where the release button is located. With both hands, extend the headband far enough that you can slip it onto your head. Don’t pull too hard, though, as you could damage the elastic bands that give it tension. Once you let go of the head strap, you should feel a gentle squeeze.

Adjust The HMD's Fitment

Picture 19 of 21

Now that you have the PSVR HMD on your head, adjust it for maximum comfort and visibility. You’ll notice a black button on the bottom right side of the HMD. Press that button to release the screen depth lock. While holding the button down, slide the display pod towards or away from your face to find the best clarity. You should also experiment with adjusting the vertical position of the headset. Just make sure you don’t grab the display pod when moving it up and down. The mount is made of plastic and somewhat flimsy.

Once you have the headset where you want it, turn the dial on the rear of the strap to lock it snugly into place.

Plug In Some Headphones

Picture 20 of 21

The PlayStation VR doesn't include built-in headphones. You can plug in the included earbuds or a gaming headset, though. The PSVR HMD's data cable includes a small breakout box with a headphone jack on it. The breakout box also includes a mute button and volume up and down buttons. Sony also placed the power button for the HMD on the audio jack breakout box.

About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

Read more
