Compelling Case Mods and Concepts of Computex 2017

The Quadstellar follows Deepcool’s Tristellar case from 2015. Where the Tristellar had three distinct compartments joined at the center of the case, the Quadstellar’s four compartments flow into each other much more. The device now has room for an ATX motherboard and four dual-slot graphics cards.



The motherboard spans from the core of the chassis into one of the compartments, with the graphics cards all located towards the center of the chassis. The additional three cabins consequently offer room for a 280-mm long ATX PSU and up to nine 3.5-inch hard drives, or twelve 2.5-inch units and the cooling hardware.

There’s room for up to a 360mm radiator up front and a 240mm unit at the bottom. The front air intake also has a neat trick up its sleeve: When the internal case temperature rises, it will open up to allow for more air flow.