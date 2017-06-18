Compelling Case Mods and Concepts of Computex 2017

Winbot. It’s a case, and it’s a robot, sort of. It has a plexiglass dome, with aluminum structures that can support an E-ATX motherboard and 340mm-long graphics cards, and it has eight PCIe slots and four HDD modules--but it’s much more than that.
It has a dual camera module that lets you make gestures (to, say, move the case on its axis, electronically), or to allow for facial recognition (for authentication, mainly). If you’ve got an Amazon Alexa, it will assist with voice recognition, as well. You can command Winbot to take photos using its camera. It’s unclear if In-Win will take this case to market, and if so, when, and at what price.