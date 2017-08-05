Best Replayable Games Picture 1 of 17

There are a few games in your collection that you play through once and never touch again. However, you can also point to other titles that you play multiple times because of the story or mechanics. Some of these games shaped your childhood experience or opened your eyes to a new subgenre in video games. Years after their release, you still revisit these games.

The following are 15 games picked by you, the Tom’s Hardware community, as the most replayable games of all time. We’ll show the selected titles from the bottom of the list to the number one slot.

While you're here, you can cast your vote again in new categories in our ongoing Tom's Hardware Definitive List of PC Games threads in our forums. Be sure to head over to our PC Gaming forum page and contribute to the conversation.