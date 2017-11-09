History of Intel Chipset

Introduction

Since the beginning of the computer revolution, chipsets have been an integral part of a functioning PC. In terms of importance, the chipset may be second only to the CPU. It can be described as a backbone facilitating communication between dissimilar pieces of hardware. In this article, we examine the evolution of Intel's chipsets from its first one in 1971 to the recently released Z370.

But first, it is important to define what a chipset really is. In the early days of PCs, the term was often used to cover the combination of dozens of components, including the CPU, which were designed to work together. Over time, this definition changed, and we now refer to chipsets in a more specific manner. It will be important to keep this in mind as we look at Intel's earliest chipsets, and the slow transition to today's Platform Controller Hubs (PCHs).

MCS-4

Intel's first CPU was the 4004, a relatively simple four-bit processor released in 1971 as part of the company's MCS-4 (Micro Controller Set 4) chipset. The MCS-4 contained three other parts: the 4001 ROM chip, 4002 RAM chip, and the 4003 Shift Register. It was widely used inside calculators due to a relatively compact four-chip design.

MCS-8, MCS-80, And MCS-86

Following the 4004's success, Intel started production on eight-bit processors called the 8008 and 8080. These CPUs were also considered part of the MCS-8 and MCS-80 chipsets. Unlike the MCS-4, the MCS-8 and MCS-80 contained more than four chips. Some of them, like the 8224 clock generator, 8257 DMA controller, and 8259 interrupt controller, all of which are today integrated into the CPU, were mandatory for operation. Other chips were optional and extended the system's features and performance.

The trend extended to Intel's first 16-bit processor, the 8086, and the MCS-86 chipset also contained several chips, some of which were optional. The MCS-86 had one key change: the addition of Intel's first FPU co-processor, known as the 8087. The FPU is also now a common core component of most modern CPUs.

Intel's 80186 Chipset

In 1982, Intel introduced its 80186 processor, which was designed as an embedded solution. To help reduce its overall footprint, then, Intel built the clock generator, DMA channels, interrupt controller, timers, and wait-state generator into the CPU. The 80186 didn't come close to the level of integration a modern SoC employs, but it did significantly reduce the number of companion chips required to create a functioning system. This move foreshadowed the gradual migration of more motherboard-based subsystems into the host processor, which continues to happen today.

Chipset Conslidation

Whereas the 80186 was intended for compact embedded devices, Intel's 80286 was designed with a focus on pushing the performance envelope forward. To support the 80286, Intel licensed ZyMOS's POACH technology to create its 82230/82231 chipset, which condensed two interrupt controllers, an interval timer, the clock generator, bus controller, two DMA controllers, the RTC, and a memory mapper down into two chips. Each of those subsystems was previously a discrete component, so this represented an unprecedented level of integration that helped boost performance. It also reduced production costs of contemporary motherboards.

Chipsets for the 80486

In late 1992, Intel launched the 420TX chipset (code-named Saturn) for its 80486 CPU. The 420TX was the first Intel chipset to support PCI 1.0, and it could accommodate up to 128MB of RAM. The chipset's front-side bus ran at up to 33 MHz. Later, as Intel introduced more efficient variants of the 80486, it became necessary to introduce core logic able to work at a lower 3.3V setting. This led to the introduction of the 420ZX (Saturn II) and the 420EX (Aries) 1994. Both models added to the functionality of their predecessor. The 420ZX supported up to 160MB of RAM and PCI 2.1. The 420EX was limited to 128MB of RAM, but gained support for PCI 2.0. The 420EX also sported a faster 50 MHz FSB.

Major new features:

  • PCI 1.0 (1989), PCI 2.0 (1994), PCI 2.1 (1994)
  • 160MB Memory Support (1994)
  • 50 MHz FSB (1994)

Processors in this era:

  • 80486 5V/3.3V

Consumer Pentium Chipsets

Intel's first Pentium-branded products launched in 1993. The company designed a full range of chipsets to support its Pentium line-up, starting with the 430LX (code-named "Mercury"), featuring a front-side bus capable of operating at either 60 or 66 MHz. And it could support up to 192MB of RAM, too. Intel would later release the 430FX (code-named "Triton") in 1995 and the 430VX (code-named "Triton II") in 1996 to support improved Pentiums. Both chipsets were limited to 128MB of RAM, but back then that was more memory than most home users needed.

Intel's best consumer Pentium chipset, the 430TX (code-named Triton III), was released in 1997. It supported the fastest Pentiums Intel made, and extended memory capacity to 256MB.

It is noteworthy that this generation of hardware is where the northbridge and southbridge terminology comes from. Also, USB ports started showing up on motherboards around this time. They would not be integrated into the chipset for years to come, however.

Major new features:

  • 66 MHz FSB (1993)
  • 192MB Memory Support (1994)
  • EDO memory (1995)
  • SDRAM memory (1996)
  • USB bus (1996)
  • UDMA33 mode (1997)

Processors from this time:

  • Pentium

Business Pentium Chipsets

With the Pentium's introduction, Intel began segmenting its products to a greater degree than it had done previously. In total, the company created seven chipsets for the Penitum. Four of them were desktop-oriented, while two were targeted explicitly at workstations. The 430NX (code-named "Neptune") and 430HX (code-named Triton II) were Intel's first chipsets to support two processors on a single motherboard. They also pushed RAM support up to 512MB.

Major new features:

  • Compatible with SMP (multi-CPU) (1994)
  • 512MB max memory (1994)
  • First Workstation Chipsets (1994)

Intel's First Mobile Chipset: 430MX

Intel also pushed the Pentium into laptops with its 430MX chipset (code-named "Mobile Triton"), which was almost identical to the 430FX and 430VX, except for its power consumption. Intel optimized the 430MX for greater efficiency to improve its suitability as a mobile offering.

Major new features:

  • First Mobile Chipset (1995)

Pentium Pro And Pentium II Chipsets

In 1995, the Pentium Pro represented Intel's first x86 CPU designed explicitly for businesses, and its associated 450KX and 450GX pushed the limits of what a workstation or server could do to new highs. The 450GX was especially remarkable for its time, as it was able to support up to four CPUs and 8GB of RAM. The 450KX was a more budget-friendly solution, able to accommodate two CPUs and 1GB of RAM.

The 440FX chipset, later released in 1996, was designed for Pentium Pro and Pentium II CPUs. It was essentially a copy of the 440KX, but with added support for EDO and BEDO RAM in addition to FPM memory. The following year, Intel also released the 440LX, which lacked support for the Pentium Pro. But it was Intel's first chipset exposing an AGP 2x interface. The 440LX also could support up to 512MB of SDRAM, which was starting to take over as the dominant type of memory on the market at this time, partially due to its superior price point and high performance.

Although there were several other chipsets designed for these processors, the last one of note was 440BX. Capable of running a 100 MHz front-side bus, the 440BX became extremely popular with enthusiasts as an overclocking-friendly platform.

Main new features:

  • 8GB Memory Support (1995)
  • SMP Up To Four CPUs (1995)
  • SDRAM memory (1997)
  • AGP 2x (1997)
  • FSB 100 MHz (1998)

Processors from this time:

  • Pentium Pro
  • Pentium II
  • Pentium III
  • Celeron

Intel's First iGPU: The 810

In 1999, Intel migrated its products to a new interface (Socket 370) and launched a family of compatible 800-series chipsets. The first of these was the 810, closely followed by the 810E and 810E2. The key difference between them was that the 810E and 810E2 supported a faster 133 MHz FSB. All three chipsets accommodated up to 512MB of SDRAM, but the 810E's and 810E2's faster FSB allowed them to facilitate more performance.

The 810 chipsets are notable for featuring Intel's first integrated graphics engine based on the company's short-lived i740 GPU, which was designed around the AGP interface to use system memory for textures. Motherboard vendors sometimes would equip the 810's iGPU with a small amount of dedicated memory for use as a frame buffer.

Because the iGPU helped reduce costs, the 810 chipsets were popular among mainstream buyers. Gamers avoided them, though, since the iGPU wasn't particularly powerful. These chipsets also did not come equipped with AGP ports, as the AGP connection was filled by the iGPU.

Main new features:

  • 133 MHz FSB (1999)
  • First iGPU (1999)
  • PCI 2.2 (1999)
  • SDRAM PC133 memory (1999)

Processors from this time:

  • Pentium III
  • Pentium II
  • Celeron

Intel's Experiment With RDRAM On Socket 370

Shortly after releasing its 810 family, Intel introduced the 820, 820E, and 840. These chipsets were designed to use Rambus DRAM (RDRAM), which led to numerous issues for both Intel and its customers. The 820 chipset should have launched at the same time as Intel's 810 series, but it was delayed due to issues with RDRAM. Instability continued to plague the 820 chipset, compelling Intel to replace it with the more refined 820E in mid-2000. The 820 and 820E chipsets could support up to 1GB of RDRAM at speeds up to 800 MHz. The 840 chipset, also released in late 1999, pushed this to 4GB of RDRAM.

Intel didn't bother with an iGPU on these chipsets, and opted instead to keep the AGP 4x connection open for high-end graphics cards.

These chipsets offered the best performance possible from Socket 370. The RDRAM, however, was significantly more expensive than SDRAM, and it ultimately pushed some people towards Intel's competitors as less-expensive alternatives.

Main new features:

  • PCI 2.2 (1999)
  • PCI-X/66 MHz (1999)
  • AGP 4x (1999)
  • RDRAM PC800 (Rambus) memory (1999)

Processors from this time:

  • Xeon
  • Pentium III
  • Pentium II
  • Celeron

Intel's 815 Chipsets

Identifying RDRAM's price as the reason some enthusiasts were eying competing platforms, Intel later released the 815 series in six different flavors. All of the 815 chipsets could support up to 512MB of SDRAM, similar to the 810 family, and they filled the gap between 810 and 820 by offering a mixture of features. The 815 and 815E chipsets came with integrated graphics, but also exposed an AGP slot, making them popular with gamers. The 815E supported two processors, creating a less expensive option than the 820 for servers and workstations.

The 815G and 815EG chipsets also bundled an iGPU, but they lacked AGP connectivity. The 815P and 815EP chipsets went the other direction, exposing AGP slots but no integrated graphics. Due to the versatility of Intel's 815 chipsets, they ultimately became the most popular and successful solutions for Socket 370 motherboards.

Processors from this time:

  • Xeon
  • Pentium III
  • Pentium II
  • Celeron

Early Pentium 4 Chipsets

Intel's Pentium 4 arrived in November 2000, and with it a new platform: the 850. This chipset had a quad-pumped 100 MHz FSB similar to the 820's, yielding an effective 400 MHz. Similarly, it mandated the use of RDRAM. The higher bandwidth provided by RDRAM was integral to maintaining the Pentium 4's performance, since it employed a relatively long pipeline that needed to be kept fed with lots of data. But this also proved problematic for adoption, as RDRAM continued to be relatively expensive.

Intel also produced the 860 chipset exclusively for Xeon processors that also relied on RDRAM.

Processors from this time:

  • Pentium 4
  • Celeron

DDR Arrives To Save Intel

From 2000 until 2002, Intel continued to push platforms with RDRAM. Anyone looking for a less expensive PC was forced to consider older Pentium III-based machines or something powered by AMD. Not surprisingly, AMD's market share grew during this period.

Fortunately for Intel, the DDR SDRAM standard had recently been finalized, and the company was able to release its 845 chipset with support for this technology in early 2002. DDR memory operating at an effective 400 MHz in a single-channel configuration was able to match the performance and bandwidth of RDRAM, but at a much lower price. By switching to DDR and introducing chipsets with dual-channel memory controllers in 2002/2003, Intel was able to make its PCs considerably more affordable while also increasing performance. On several desktop platforms, memory support was extended up to 4GB.

Intel also revamped its graphics technology, leading to the Extreme Graphics and Extreme Graphics 2, introduced in 2001 and 2003, respectively. These iGPUs were similar to Intel's previous generation, but improved to support DirectX 7.0. They could also access up to 64MB of system memory.

Other notable introductions during this time were the first integrated USB 2.0 controllers, the arrival of AGP 8x, and the first SATA ports.

Main new features:

  • 533 MHz FSB (2002), 800 MHz FSB (2003)
  • PCI 2.3 (2003)
  • DDR266, DDR333 (2002), DDR400 (2003)
  • USB 2.0 (2002)
  • 16GB Memory Support (2003)
  • AGP 8x (2003)
  • SATA 1.5 Gb/s (2003)

Processors from this time:

  • Pentium 4, Pentium 4 Extreme Edition
  • Pentium D
  • Celeron D

Chipsets for Pentium D and Pentium Extreme Edition

By 2004, Intel had introduced no fewer than 20 desktop and nine mobile 800-series chipsets to support its Pentium 4 based processors. When the Pentium D was released that year, the company started shipping 900-series chipsets as well. Only a couple of years later, there were a total of 32 desktop and 14 mobile chipsets available for Pentium 4 and Pentium D CPUs. As a result of Intel's extreme segmentation, we're forced to switch modes and focus only on the most noteworthy models in its portfolio.

The 900-series line-up embraced DDR2, which would more than double memory bandwidth as clock rates pushed towards 1066 MHz. The 945 chipset, released in 2005, upped that ceiling to 1333 MHz. Intel again improved its iGPUs, this time by doubling the number of pixel pipelines to four and by nearly doubling their operating frequency. These integrated engines were branded as Graphics Media Accelerator (GMA) 900 and 950. Gamers were treated to the first PCIe-based discrete graphics cards around this time, which quickly replaced the AGP interface.

First-gen SATA evolved into SATA 3Gb/s, and was built into 900-series chipsets in 2005.

Main new features:

  • 1066 MHz FSB (2004)
  • DDR2-533 memory (2004), DDR2-667 (2005)
  • SATA 3Gb/s (2005)

Processors from this time:

  • Pentium 4, Pentium 4 Extreme Edition
  • Pentium D
  • Celeron D

The First Core 2 Chipsets

Core 2 Duo's introduction in 2006 saw Intel release an additional eight desktop and six mobile chipsets in the 900-series. These new CPUs were supported on some of the older 900-series platforms after a BIOS update, giving owners of Pentium D-based PCs an easy upgrade path.

Not much changed in terms of functionality, though. USB 2.0 and SATA 3Gb/s support was extended to increase port count on certain chipsets, but everything else remained the same. One area Intel did emphasize was its integrated graphics hardware, resulting in the GMA X3000. The company reworked its architecture, shifting from GMA 3000's fixed-function pixel/vertex shaders to eight programmable execution units. The increase in resources and improved design helped performance quite a bit.

Processors from this time:

  • Pentium 4, Pentium D
  • Celeron D
  • Core 2 Duo, Core 2 Extreme
  • Core 2 Quad
  • Pentium Dual-Core

The Later Core 2 Years

Most Core 2-compatible chipsets used DDR2 memory. DDR3 support was added starting with P35 and G33, though. The new memory standard had just been introduced, and it started by offering similar real-world performance as the fastest DDR2 spec. Intel's X48 chipset, launched in 2008, officially worked with DDR3-1600, extending the advantage over platforms with DDR2-1066 or DDR3-1333 compatibility.

This generation of chipsets heralded the introduction of PCIe 2.0, which provided significantly more bandwidth for graphics cards. Intel rolled out several new iGPUs, too. It resurrected old graphics technology as the entry-level GMA 3100 with four pixel pipelines, and re-spun GMA X3000 as the GMA X3100 and X3500. A higher-end solution with 10 EUs was also produced as the GMA 4500, GMA X4500, GMA X4500HD, and GMA X4500MHD.

Main new features:

  • 1333 MHz FSB (2007)
  • PCI Express 2.0 (2007)
  • DDR3 (2007)

Processors from this time:

  • (Pentium 4, Pentium D)
  • (Celeron D)
  • Core 2 Duo, Core 2 Extreme
  • Core 2 Quad
  • Pentium Dual-Core

Intel's Mainstream 5-Series Chipsets

Intel's Nehalem architecture integrated memory control into the CPU die, leaving little reason for a traditional northbridge.

Although the high-end X58 chipset continued to employ a two-chip approach, mainstream Core CPUs with on-die memory and PCIe control relied on a single-chip Platform Controller Hub, incorporating southbridge functionality and communicating with the CPU through a Direct Media Interface offering 10 Gb/s of bandwidth.

Here, Intel significantly simplified its chipset line-up. Whereas there were 17 chipsets for the second generation of desktop Core 2 processors, LGA 1156-based CPUs connected to one of four different PCHes. Five other chipsets served the mobile market, but that was still less than Intel's second-gen Core 2 platform portfolio.

P55, H57, and Q57 were essentially the same, exposing eight lanes of PCIe 2.0, six SATA 3Gb/s ports, and and 14 USB 2.0 ports. The P55 chipset lacked support for Intel's Flexible Display Interface, while the Q57 PCH added business-oriented functionality like vPro technology. A fourth PCH, H55, was intended as a budget-friendly solution with two fewer PCIe lanes and less USB 2.0 connectivity.

Main new features:

  • PCH (Platform Controller Hub)
  • DMI Interface
  • SATA 6 Gb/s (2009)

Processors from this era:

  • 1st-Gen Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 Processors
  • Pentium
  • Celeron
  • Xeon

Intel's X58 Chipset: An Enthusiast Platform

Intel's X58 platform was the only option complementing LGA 1366-based Core i7s. It differed from Intel's mainstream chipsets in several ways. For instance, rather than connecting to a PCH via DMI, high-end Core i7s attached to the X58 IOH through a 25.6 GB/s QuickPath Interconnect. That I/O Hub, responsible for exposing up to 36 lanes of PCIe 2.0 for add-in cards, hooked up to a southbridge-like ICH10 with SATA 3Gb/s, USB 2.0, and software-based RAID via DMI.

Main new features:

  • IOH/ICH Architecture
  • Triple-Channel Memory Controller
  • QPI (QuickPath Interconnect)

Processors from this era:

  • 1st-Gen Core i7 and Xeon Processors

Intel's 6- And 7-Series Chipsets

The arrival of Sandy Bridge-based Core CPUs coincided with Intel's Couger Point chipset launch in 2011. It introduced the P67 and H67 platforms to support those LGA 1155-based processors, but ultimately recalled them due to a bug with their SATA controller. Replacements didn't arrive until later in the year.

Cougar Point chipsets were divided into two groups: consumer and business. The former category included H61, H67, P67, and Z68 PCHes, while the latter category included B65, Q65, and Q67. The most feature-rich solution was Intel's enthusiast-oriented Z68, which boasted eight PCIe 2.0 lanes, two SATA 6Gb/s ports, four SATA 3Gb/s ports, and 14 USB 2.0 ports. It also featured support for overclocking, RAID 0/1/10, and the ability to split PCIe connectivity up between multiple GPUs. Most other chipsets (excluding Q67) were watered-down variants of Z68. Q67 lacked overclocking support, but it otherwise maintained feature parity with Z68. It also exposed a number of business-oriented features not available via Z68.

All LGA 1155-compatible chipsets connected to the CPU over an improved DMI 2.0 link capable of roughly 2GB/s of bandwidth. Later, with the introduction of the Panther Point platforms and Ivy Bridge processors, Intel integrated a USB 3.0 controller into its PCHes. All 7-series chipsets can support up to four USB 3.0 ports as a result. Ivy Bridge CPUs also saw the introduction of PCIe 3.0.

Main new features:

  • DMI 2.0
  • USB 3.0
  • PCIe 3.0

Processors from this era:

  • 2nd- And 3rd-Gen Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 Processors
  • Pentium
  • Celeron
  • Xeon

Intel's X79 And X99 Chipsets: The Second Gen. Enthusiast Platform

In late 2011, Intel replaced LGA 1366 with the LGA 2011 interface and X79 PCH. A major advantage of this new platform was the integration of PCI Express control into the CPU, enabling up to 40 lanes of third-gen connectivity. Compatible host processors boasted quad-channel memory controllers, too, increasing bandwidth compared to the prior triple-channel design.

The X79 chipset was equipped with an additional eight lanes of PCIe 2.0 to accommodate add-in cards. It also offered six SATA ports (two SATA 6Gb/s and four SATA 3Gb/s), 14 USB 2.0 ports, and a PCI bus.

While X79 was popular with enthusiasts, Intel later created five business-oriented chipsets for LGA 2011 Xeons: C602, C602J, C604, C606, and C608. They primarily differed from X79 by providing access to technologies like vPro. With the exception of C602J, they also supported SAS drives.

Intel's high-end desktop platform was later rejuvenated by the X99 chipset, which supported Intel's Haswell-E and Broadwell-E CPUs. The X99 PCH added six ports of USB 3.0 connectivity and a SATA 6Gb/s controller armed with 10 ports. A business-oriented chipset called C612 was also created based on the X99 PCH.

Main new features:

  • PCH (Platform Controller Hub)
  • Quad-Channel Memory Controller
  • DDR4 Memory

Processors from this era:

  • 2nd-, 3rd-, 4th-, and 5th-Gen Core i7 and Xeon Processors

Intel's 8- And 9-Series Chipsets

Intel's next batch of consumer chipsets was launched alongside the fourth generation of Core processors, and included H81, H87, Z87, B85, Q85, and Q87. These shared many features with the 7-series Platform Controller Hubs, but extended USB 3.0 support. Except for H81 and B85, all 8-series platforms exposed six USB 3.0 ports (B85 was limited to four and H81 only had two). SATA support was also extended: all six ports on Z87, H87, and Q87 operated at up to 6 Gb/s. Intel later released the H97 and Z97 chipsets to support its Broadwell CPUs. The 9-series added support for PCIe-based M.2 devices, but was otherwise identical to the 8-series.

Notably, the 8-series chipsets were the first from Intel to do away with PCI altogether. Although PCI slots can still be found on certain motherboards, their removal from Intel's hubs is clear indication that the bus is pretty much dead. The H81 and B85 chipsets were also the last to support SATA 3Gb/s.

Main new features:

  • M.2 (2014)

Processors from this era:

  • 4th- And 5th-Gen Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 Processors
  • Pentium
  • Celeron
  • Xeon

Intel's 100- And 200-Series Chipsets

Intel's 100-series chipsets incorporated a lot more connectivity than their predecessors. All of them, except for H110, were upgraded to a DMI 3.0 link facilitating up to 4 GB/s between the CPU and PCH. Their SATA ports universally support 6 Gb/s data rates, and SATA Express is pervasive across the family (again, except for H110). The Z170 and Q170 chipsets get 10 ports of USB 3.0, while lower-end models like the H170 and Q150 expose up to eight. B150 offers six USB 3.0 ports and H110 is limited to four. Z170 and Q170 allow up to three PCIe-based M.2 devices, and H170-based motherboards accommodate up to two. The other 100-series chipsets don't support PCIe M.2 drives at all.

Their most notable improvement, though, involves the PCIe controller, which makes 20 third-gen lanes available on the Z170 and Q170 PCHes. This number is reduced on lower-end models, but remains a huge upgrade compared to previous generations.

Intel's later 200-series chipsets, launched alongside the Kaby Lake CPU architecture, extend M.2 support across the entire product line. Intel also introduced its Optane memory technology alongside the 200-series, which functions as a caching solution to improve load times. All 200-series chipsets also feature four additional PCIe lanes versus their 100-series counterparts.

Main new features:

  • DMI 3.0
  • Intel Optane
  • SATA Express

Processors from this era:

  • 6th- And 7th-Gen Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 Processors
  • Pentium
  • Celeron
  • Xeon

Intel's X299 Chipset: Skylake-X And Kaby Lake-X Enthsuast Platform

Intel's LGA 2011 interface ruled the power user market from 2011 until 2017, when it was replaced by LGA 2066 and the X299 chipset. This new platform's major advantage is that it supports Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X CPUs, which offer as many as 48 lanes of PCIe 3.0. These processors also feature quad-channel DDR4 memory controllers.

The X299 chipset's features are nearly identical to Z270, with 24 lanes of PCIe 3.0 and 10 USB 3.0 ports. It also connects to the CPU via DMI 3.0. One notable improvement to X299 is its SATA controller, which serves up as many as eight 6 Gb/s ports.

Processors from this era:

  • 6th And 7th Gen Core i5, Core i7, Core i9, and Xeon Processors

Intel 300-Series Chipsets

Intel introduced the Z370 chipset alongside its Coffee Lake processors. Although the platform complements LGA 1151-based CPUs, it does not support Skylake or Kaby Lake processors, and it is currently the only PCH compatible with Coffee Lake. These new host processors sport more cores than Intel's previous-gen mainstream CPUs, requiring a different power delivery scheme, breaking compatibility with older architectures.

Otherwise, Z370 is identical to its predecessor. The only notable improvement is the addition of Thunderbolt support.

