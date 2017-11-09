History of Intel Chipset

Introduction Picture 1 of 27

Since the beginning of the computer revolution, chipsets have been an integral part of a functioning PC. In terms of importance, the chipset may be second only to the CPU. It can be described as a backbone facilitating communication between dissimilar pieces of hardware. In this article, we examine the evolution of Intel's chipsets from its first one in 1971 to the recently released Z370.

But first, it is important to define what a chipset really is. In the early days of PCs, the term was often used to cover the combination of dozens of components, including the CPU, which were designed to work together. Over time, this definition changed, and we now refer to chipsets in a more specific manner. It will be important to keep this in mind as we look at Intel's earliest chipsets, and the slow transition to today's Platform Controller Hubs (PCHs).

