The Community Votes: Best Protagonists

Some games are memorable because of their mechanics; others are memorable for their stories. There are a select few, however, that are etched into our minds because of their protagonists. These characters are our windows into the game, and without them, we wouldn’t experience unforgettable tales. According to you, the Tom’s Hardware Community, the following 19 characters are the best protagonists in all of video games.

Once you're done perusing the list, you can meet other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group and contributing to the Curator feed.

19: Rico Rodriguez - ‘Just Cause’ series

The CIA-trained one-man army is the subject of not one, but three Just Cause titles. In each installment, he is dispatched to work with a country’s citizens to initiate regime change. This means starting trouble by any means necessary, such as grabbing enemy soldiers with his grappling hook or blowing up an entire fuel station. He can liberate a nation for you, but expect mayhem and chaos to follow in his wake.

18: The Courier - ‘Fallout: New Vegas’

Your version of the The Courier might be the savior of New Vegas or the harbinger of its doom. As you make your way through the Mojave Wasteland to find Benny and the Platinum Chip, you’ll encounter multiple factions and characters. Some of your actions with these groups will determine their attitudes towards you, and in the game’s final moments, you’ll also have to decide the fate of New Vegas. Will a major faction, such as Caesar’s Legion or the New California Republic, seize control of the region, or will you make it the Wasteland an independent area?

17: Booker DeWitt - ‘BioShock: Infinite’

The final entry in the series started out with a simple mission to rescue Elizabeth Comstock from the flying city of Columbia. However, her powers revealed dark secrets about Booker. In addition to being the father of Elizabeth, a.k.a. Anna DeWitt, Booker would eventually become Zachary Comstock if he proceeded with a baptism event. In some timelines, he became the leader of Columbia, but if he rejected the ritual, he would keep his identity of Booker DeWitt. By making the ultimate sacrifice and dying before the baptism can occur, Booker eliminates both outcomes and erases himself from reality.

16: Leon Kennedy - ‘Resident Evil’ series

The rookie cop who eventually became a special agent for the U.S. government stars in multiple installments in the horror series. In Resident Evil 2, he endured through the horrors of Raccoon City. Resident Evil 4 saw him fight against an evil cult that used parasites to turn the locals into terrifying beings. His most recent appearance was in Resident Evil 6, where he saves the world from destruction with the help of Chris Redfield, Jake Muller, and Ada Wong. His calm and determined approach to all of the terrifying situations that surround him easily makes him one of the most admired characters in the series.

15: Kyle Katarn - ‘Star Wars: Dark Forces’ and ‘Star Wars: Jedi Knight’ series

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story puts Jyn Erso and her allies as the group responsible for stealing the plans for the Death Star. However, fans of the old Star Wars games will dispute that the original thief was Kyle Katarn, a mercenary who eventually become a member of the Jedi order. His list of feats grew in Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II when he was able to kill a group of Dark Jedi. Katarn was a popular figure and became the subject of multiple games as well as books. He might be written out of the main story’s canon, but to many fans he’s still one of the most memorable characters in the Star Wars universe.

14: Chell - ‘Portal’ series

The silent protagonist is GLaDOS’ main subject for multiple puzzle tests within Aperture Science. Armed only with a portal device, Chell manages to complete every challenge set before her. In the later stages of both games, she was also able to confront her captors, GLaDOS and Wheatley, respectively, and take them down with the help of portals. Chell is smart, fast, and agile — in other words, the perfect test subject. Just remember: the cake is a lie.

13: Max Caulfield - ‘Life is Strange’

The 18-year-old Blackwell Academy student seems like a regular teenager, but she has a strange power that makes her stand out from her peers. With her ability to rewind time, she can change events to a favored outcome. In some situations, she even uses her powers to prevent specific characters from dying. Her relationship with Chloe Price is put to the test at the end of the game where she has to use her powers to decide if she wants to save her best friend or the town of Arcadia Bay.

12: B.J. Blazkowicz - ‘Wolfenstein’ series

There are now 11 entries in the Wolfenstein franchise, and they feature the one and only B.J. Blazkowicz. Armed with a multitude of weapons, he takes on hordes of Nazi soldiers and the Third Reich’s terrible creations. The most recent games in the series put him on the defensive due to the Nazi invasion of America. In Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, he bands together with local resistance fighters in an effort to repel the occupation and give America back to its rightful citizens.

11: Adam Jensen - ‘Deus Ex’ series

The prequel titles to the original Deus Ex game featured Adam Jensen as their main protagonist. With numerous biotic enhancements to his body, Jensen travels the world as part of his ongoing investigation into the conflict between “natural” and “augmented” humans. With the right weapons and augmentations at his disposal, Jensen can sneak past guards to complete the objective, or he can quickly take them out in a firefight.

10: Guybrush Threepwood - ‘The Secret of Monkey Island’

The protagonist of Lucasfilm Games’ 1990 point-and-click game arrives at Melee Island to become a pirate. By completing multiple trials, he also finds out about the Ghost Pirate LeChuck and his plans to kidnap governor Elaine. By assembling a crew, fighting LeChuck, and rescuing Elaine, Threepwood’s dreams of becoming a pirate become true. It’s a simple story, but Threepwood’s naiveté and determined spirit make him a beloved character.

9: The Nameless One - ‘Planescape Torment’

The immortal protagonist wakes up at the beginning of the game with amnesia and sets out on a quest to rediscover his old memories. The story unfolds and shows that he has multiple incarnations, all of which tried to gather the pieces of his memories. It’s then revealed that he became immortal to escape death and eventual retribution for a terrible crime. It’s a sad story, to be sure, but the amount of lore provided a deep background for a character that you can’t help but feel sorry for as the credits roll.

8: Lara Croft - ‘Tomb Raider’ series

She is more than just a female version of Indiana Jones or Nathan Drake. Her athletic skills, intelligence, and tenacity put this adventurer in a league of her own. She explored the ruins of many civilizations, endured punishing climates, and fought off beasts and human foes alike. She overcame every obstacle thrown at her in pursuit of long lost treasures. Lara Croft is one of the hallmark characters in the action/adventure genre and fans should expect more adventures with her in future installments.

7: Solid Snake - ‘Metal Gear Solid’ series

The clone of Big Boss will go down in history as one of the best soldiers in warfare. As a sole combatant, he is able to infiltrate areas such as nuclear facilities, warzones, and water treatment plants undetected to take down terrorists and evil organizations. With the weapons found on the battlefield, he can easily take down a whole army and even gigantic robots. If you need someone to quell a hostage crisis or destroy a nuclear powered Metal Gear, you know who to call.

6: Duke Nukem - ‘Duke Nukem’ series

The comedic shooter series features a man who is cocky, humorous, and fond of politically incorrect statements. This combination of personality traits with intense, action-packed gameplay creates a protagonist that made an impressionable statement on many gamers. He’s also seen as a parody of classic action movie heroes such as Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, which further adds to the appeal. The series recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Duke Nukem 3D, which should give newcomers enough to acquaint themselves with the popular character.

5: The Master Chief - ‘Halo’ series

We might never see the full face of the Spartan underneath the helmet, but his exploits have earned him fame throughout the galaxy. After vanquishing the Flood, he killed the Prophet of Regret and fought against the mighty Didact. With just a handful of weapons, the Master Chief is able to carry out his mission and take out any alien threats to humanity. He might not say much, but his actions always speak louder than words.

4: Cloud Strife - ‘Final Fantasy VII’

The Buster Sword-wielding soldier is one of the most well-known characters in Square Enix’s hallmark series. Throughout Final Fantasy VII, players followed Cloud as he and his allies find Jenova, meet Sephiroth, and witness the death of Aerith. In the second half of the story, it’s revealed that Cloud’s memories were not his own. This was due to his traumatic experience right after the death of his friend Zack. Players felt for Cloud’s sad backstory, which enabled them to cheer him on as he sought revenge against Sephiroth.

3: Gordon Freeman - ‘Half-Life series

The silent scientist didn’t expect to fight aliens during his tenure at Black Mesa, but as we all know, circumstances changed. Armed with his iconic crowbar (in addition to other weapons) Freeman goes on a quest to save the world from invading alien species. Throughout the series, Freeman doesn’t utter a word, which allows players to insert their own personality into his character. However, there is enough in his backstory for players to see him not as a representation of themselves, but as an entirely separate character.

2: Commander Shepard - ‘Mass Effect’ series

Bioware’s original trilogy put you in charge of an elite Spectre soldier tasked with taking out threats such as the Reapers and the Collectors. Your choices in dialog events as well as his overall skills allow you to create a unique version of Commander Shepard for your session. He or she could be a caring and kind commander or someone who will risk everything to complete the mission.

1: Geralt of Rivia - ‘The Witcher’ series

Geralt of Rivia is at the top of this list not just because of his incredible ability to take down monsters, but also because of his relationship with other characters. His outward appearance might seem cold-hearted at first, but you find out his true nature when he speaks to his friends such as Ciri, Dandelion, and Yennefer. He’ll do anything to save his friends, even if it means taking down the King of the Wild Hunt. When he’s not hunting or saving the world, however, he’ll always have time to play some Gwent.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

