AMD Processor Price List

by
2 Comments

AMD Processors

AMD recently breathed new life into its microprocessor business with the release of its Ryzen CPU architecture, which is significantly faster than the company's older Bulldozer, Piledriver, and Kaveri based processors. While Ryzen occupies the high-end of the CPU market, AMD still produces APUs and CPUs based on its older microarchitecture designs to handle the low-end.

Socket AM1

Sempron

AMD Sempron 2650
$29.65 Amazon

Socket FM2

A4

AMD A4-6300
$28.99 Amazon

AMD A4-7300
$44.19 Amazon

A6

AMD A6-5400K
$34.99 Newegg

AMD A6-6400K
$53.99 Amazon

Socket FM2+

Athlon

AMD Athlon X4 860K
$64.99 Amazon

AMD Athlon X4 870K
$88.39 Amazon

AMD Athlon X4 880K
$96.99 Amazon

A6

AMD A6-7400K
$61.33 Newegg

A8

AMD A8-7600
$75.99 Amazon

AMD A8-7650K
$89.99 Newegg

A10

AMD A10-7860K
$109.99 Newegg

AMD A10-7870K Black Edition
$119.99 Amazon

AMD A10-7890K w/Wraith
$148.99 Amazon

Socket AM3+

AMD FX

AMD FX-4300
$67.95 Amazon

AMD FX-4350
$74.95 Amazon

AMD FX-6300
$89.98 Amazon

AMD FX-8300
$99.99 Amazon

AMD FX-8320E
$114.95 Amazon

AMD FX-6350
$117.52 Amazon

AMD FX-8320
$124.99 Amazon

AMD FX-6350 w/Wraith
$134.99 Amazon

AMD FX-8350
$139.99 Amazon

AMD FX-8350 w/Wraith
$159.99 Amazon

AMD FX-9590
$159.99 Newegg

AMD FX-9370
$179.99 Amazon

AMD FX-8370 w/Wraith
$184.99 Amazon

AMD FX-8370E
$185.30 Amazon

Socket AM4

Ryzen 5

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 w/Wraith Stealth
$169.00 Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X w/Wraith Spire
$189.99 Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 w/Wraith Spire
$219.00 Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
$249.00 Amazon

Ryzen 7

AMD Ryzen 7 1700
$329.99 Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
$399.99 Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
$499.99 Amazon

Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

  • LordConrad
    I would love to see the Opteron versions of Ryzen released. I'm curious to see how Ryzen scales with multiple sockets.
  • Andy Chow
    Anonymous said:
    I would love to see the Opteron versions of Ryzen released. I'm curious to see how Ryzen scales with multiple sockets.


    Don't worry, it's coming. I'm saving up just for this. Naples looks outstanding.
