LG's Feature-Packed 32-Inch 4K Monitor Is Down to Just $300

LG's 32MU59-B is a 32-inch 4K monitor that already came in at a rather attractive price point of $400. Now, it's down to just $300 on Newegg, which is one of the best after-Christmas sales, considering the features it packs.

As far as primary specifications go, the 3840 x 2160 panel is of the VA type, and it features a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate. That might not make it on par with the best 4K gaming monitors, but considering 4K is quite difficult to push anyway, it's great for casual gaming especially when you consider its AMD FreeSync support.

LG 32MU59-B: was $400, now $300 @ Newegg

Over HDMI it can refresh between 48-60Hz, but over DisplayPort it can dynamically refresh between 40-60 Hz -- right in the sweet spot for 4K gaming and a big enough range to make it a much smoother experience.

The 32MU59-B's 10-bit panel also comes with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, has a typical brightness of 300 nits and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. The stand supports height and tilt adjustments, there is VESA mounting support, and using LG's software trickery you can adjust screen settings such as brightness, picture modes, and more through Windows instead of needing to fumble with an annoying on-screen display (OSD) menu.

All things considered, unless you're into super-competitive gaming or need a pro-level color accuracy, this is a great all-round monitor at a great price.