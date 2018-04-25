AMD Earnings Soar on Exploding Ryzen Growth, Crypto Mining Craze
AMD's Q1 2018 financial report is impressive in almost every respect. Quarterly revenue increased 40% year-over-year to a healthy $1.65 billion, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. The growth is largely driven by Ryzen and Radeon chip sales that contributed to $81 million in profit during the quarter. That's a nice improvement over the $31 million loss in the same quarter last year.
Better yet, AMD is forecasting 50% YoY revenue growth for the next quarter and 20% revenue growth for the year, which suggests the company is just hitting its stride. The company is also busy plotting a course for the future: it already has 7nm GPUs in its labs fabbed on TSMC's silicon and 7nm EPYC 2 processors in development.
AMD lumps its computing (CPU) and graphics revenue together in its financial reporting, and that crucial segment is up 95% on the year. That is undoubtedly coming at the expense of some of Intel's market share.
AMD says that Ryzen processors made up 60% of its product mix in Q1, which is a pronounced 20% jump over the previous quarter. It's notable that AMD's new second-generation Ryzen processors weren't shipping during the quarter, so we can expect that mix to increase further. AMD also cited strong Ryzen Mobile sales as a contributing factor. The company is also rolling out its Ryzen Pro models soon, which will debut in Dell, HP, and Lenovo laptops, among others.
AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed that the company has working 7nm GPU silicon in its labs, which we know from its pre-CES announcements is a Radeon Instinct MI25 card with the Vega architecture. AMD says the 7nm GPUs and 7nm EPYC 2 processors are on schedule to sample to customers by the end of the year. Both 7nm products will ship in volume in early 2019.
Su also disclosed that the company is using TSMC for its leading-edge 7nm graphics cards, while the company will use GlobalFoundries for other unspecified 7nm products. The TSMC deal is surprising because AMD inked a five-year Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with GlobalFoundries that extends through the 7nm era. The WSA ties AMD into wafer purchase targets and requires the AMD to pay an offset fee to GlobalFoundries for any wafers it procures from other fabs. Su noted that AMD is not concerned about being able to secure enough 7nm production capacity from TSMC.
Su disclosed that the AMD predicts cryptocurrencies/blockchain comprised 10% of the company's quarterly gross revenue. Investors have been skittish about the impact of cryptocurrency demand on both AMD and Nvidia's earnings, largely because both companies boosted production during the last crypto mining boom and then faced massive oversupplies as the craze receded. AMD expects the crypto demand to recede in the coming quarter as the boom wanes. The company projects that blockchain will comprise a "mid-to-high single digit" percentage of the company's revenue this year.
AMD caters to commercial miners, but Su said that allocating graphics cards to gamers is the company's first priority. In the last earnings call, AMD announced that it had boosted GPU production to meet demand. That's a risky proposition when the volatile mining market drives demand.
Su cited several reasons why this mining cycle is different from the previous boom, which include pent-up demand from gamers that haven't purchased graphics cards due to high pricing. The last mining crash also came when Bitcoin was the only real viable cryptocurrency, whereas this cycle includes a proliferation of alt-coins that miners can switch to as some coins crash. Su also mentioned that most miners use graphics cards for multiple purposes, such as gaming for enthusiasts and cloud applications for commercial users, which could prevent a sudden flood of second-hand cards that drive down prices and reduce demand. AMD also says that growing CPU sales would help offset any declines in GPU revenue.
AMD's Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom (EESC) segment revenue weighed in at $532 million, which is down 12% YoY. This is due to weakness in the console market, but it was partially offset by EPYC server processor sales, which doubled over the previous quarter. OEM design wins have driven much of this growth, with Dell/EMC and Cray being among the most recent additions. Overall, AMD expects to capture a "mid-single digit" percentage of server market share this year, which is on track with earlier projections. This should accelerate when 7nm EPYC debuts in early 2019.
AMD's stock is up 10% in after-hours trading. Given its projection of $1.275 billion in revenue next quarter, it will likely continue to rise. AMD also plowed $343 million into R&D during Q1, which is a marked increase over the $266 million it invested in the previous quarter. That should help ensure the company continues to see more impressive growth over the quarters to come. Su also teased that the company has pending IP-related revenue coming in future quarters, which could be the fruits of the company's patent licensing to Chinese fabs through the THATIC agreement, or the rumored deal with Tesla.
AMD's Ryzen processors are clearly gaining more market share, which is impressive because the company recently told us that it had captured up to 50% of CPU sales to DIYers on sites like Newegg and Amazon. Intel's recent earnings call exposed a 5% decline in its desktop CPU sales, which may have worsened in the interim. Intel's earnings call is tomorrow, so stay tuned for the details.
The Vega's still command a bigger premium, but you can get a GTX 1080 for about $600. We're getting there (and this pricing has held for at least a couple weeks).
Now, if the RAM prices would do the same...
Look at the margins, though. Nvidia is selling V100's for nearly $10k each! It's all because Volta sits unopposed.
Rehards.
Mike
Yeah that is very exciting news. This is the end game for Zen's design as it is supposed to resolve the lower obtainable frequencies vs Intel chips on top of its 7nm so better densities etc. This is going to be huge deal if they can stay on target as they will be ramping up 7nm right around the time Intel's 10nm ramps up.
Graphics card prices have certainly been improving, but I'm not sure I would consider $350 for an RX 580 as being particularly good. The 8GB version launched for $229, and the 4GB version for $199, so we're still looking at prices more than $100 over MSRP for those cards. The prices are thankfully trending downward at least, and they will hopefully come close to where they were a year ago in the coming months.
And while RAM prices are high, it's still possible for someone to make do with 8GB and get good performance in the vast majority of existing games and applications. If anything, RAM prices back in 2016 were abnormally low. Sure, you could get 16GB of relatively fast DDR4 for around $70, but most people didn't actually need that much. I'm sure there are lots of people who put more RAM than necessary in their system at that time, and still haven't even touched more than half of it. I can't help but think that if pricing hadn't been lowered so much at that time, supplies might have been better now.
I have 32GB of RAM and most of it is always in use, ~15GB specifically allocated to the boatload of software I have open most of the time and the rest to the file system cache so software rarely needs to reload stuff from HDD after the first time. If you count file system cache as use of RAM, 16GB is a very reasonable amount to have for comfort and most people with 16GB are likely using most of it. I know playing WoW and most other games without enough RAM to keep all of the frequently used world data cached is a patience-sapping exercise when running from HDD. Non-issue with enough RAM to cache the thing.
I didn't say it was good... just better:
You have to look at it from the perspective of where we were at 2 months ago. This is a massive improvement. Still not there, but better.
At home, a quad-core Win 7 64-bit PC I use mostly for web has 8 GB and it's fine. It started life @ 4 GB, but that quickly became a problem.
At work, a quad-core Win 7 64-bit PC I use does pretty well with 16 GB.
At this point, a smallish SSD is cheaper than an extra 16 GB of DDR4.
I run out of patience whenever I have to deal with a PC running its OS from HDD. That just feels increasingly wrong.
...no real surprise. Even if they are not making the profit margin the resellers are. When cards sell in lots of 6 - 12 or more for mining rigs, that's still good money.
...yeah, but show me a game or 3D enthusiast who can afford one. 10,000$ would buy a beast of a gaming or rendering rig. Besides, Teslas are more geared towards scientific and enterprise computing (the Summit supercomputer has 4600 x 8 V100 nodes with full NVLink both between cards and with the CPUs).
One flaw in the new 9,000$ Quadro GV100 is that it still relies solely on the PCIe interface. Unlike the Tesla V100 and Quadro GP100, there is no NVLink version available. So even with two way NVLink between two cards, it still has to deal with the narrower PCIe connection to the CPU.
I agree that 16GB is a reasonable amount, and will become more needed for gaming and other tasks as time goes on. I'm not sure most people are using most of that amount yet though, especially when talking about systems not used for gaming or other enthusiast purposes. My point was more that many people didn't have any immediate 'need' for more than 8GB two years ago, but went with 16GB even for lower-budget systems due to the extremely low cost compared to where RAM prices have typically been. And anyone wanting a higher-end system might have been tempted to go with 32GB or more, despite them not actually getting all that much benefit out of it. Sure, there's RAM caching utilities, but relatively few people are using them, and their benefits are somewhat lessened with the proliferation of SSDs. You can't blame people for getting more than they necessarily needed when the prices were low, but the manufacturers could have probably held onto stock and doled it out at a less rapid pace to keep the prices more in check, rather than having them swing from one extreme to the other.
That said, the prices aren't necessarily historically terrible though. It has been the case at times in the past where the minimum amount of RAM required for things like gaming could cost close to $100, and where the amount that would be comfortable for a few years might cost close to $200. I think it just seems worse now due to the extremely low prices that it was recently available for. We are likely nearing the point were 8GB will not be enough for some new game releases though, at which point 16GB will be what people will definitely want to have in a system intended for that purpose.
That's not their market. They're made for machine learning and high-performance computing. And demand from those sectors is strong, even at that price.
The financials don't care who's buying them. Blockchain, gamers, 3D artists, scientists, machine learning... as long as they've got money.
..I remember when I could get a 128 GB DDR4 kit for around 750$ - 800$. Being that I am into CG production and use CPU based render engines, that would allow for rendering some really big scenes in extreme high quality format at large resolution without worrying about the process falling to swap mode.
Your OS automatically uses free RAM as a disk cache!
Well, now that it's increasingly common for low-end computers (not to mention phones, tablets) to have the RAM soldered in, you're increasingly forced to buy all that you think you'll ever need.
Otherwise, yes we can blame people for not getting just enough for today, and then upgrading tomorrow.
If the PC has enough RAM to cache the OS and keep it there, you can't really tell the difference between SSD or HDD beyond initial boot time and since I reboot my PC only once every couple of months, boot-time/first-time-doing-stuff is a non-concern to me. At the time I built my PC, 16GB cost $80-90 while a 120GB SSD cost ~$120, barely large enough for the OS, essential software and maybe one game!
Yup, unlucky for them (not us) that an ethereum ASIC has been built.