X570 Chipset Specs for AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Revealed by Biostar Racing GT8 Motherboard Listing

(Image credit: Biostar)

AMD is widely expected to release its X570 chipset, the home of its hotly-anticipated Ryzen 3000 Series processors, at Computex 2019, but Biostar jumped the gun and made what (presumably) appears to be an accidental announcement of its own.

VideoCardz spotted that Biostar posted a file (PDF) to its website with the specs of its soon-to-be-released flagship Racing X570GT8 motherboards, giving us a view of what we can expect from AMD's new flagship chipset.

(Image credit: Biostar)

The Socket AM4 motherboard comes with a black aesthetic with silver trim and sucks power through a 24-pin ATX and two 8+4-pin EPS connectors that feed a 12-phase power delivery subsystem. The power delivery is cooled by two beefy finned heatsinks.

The board comes equipped with three PCIe slots (x16, x8, x4) and one PCIe x1 slot that, although not implicitly stated in the spec sheet, should all run at PCIe 4.0 signaling rates. That marks the first arrival of the new PCIe specification on the mainstream desktop.

The motherboard supports four DDR4 sticks running at up to 4000 MHz after overclocking, which is an encouraging sign because first-gen Ryzen motherboards came with much lower memory thresholds that were later raised to accommodate improved memory capability. We've heard recent reports that some new AM4 motherboards can accommodate BIOS settings that span up to 5000 MHz, but you should disregard reports that claim these are the stock memory clocks for Ryzen 3000 processors.

The chipset is cooled via a rather large fan that could confirm our sources' reports that the PCIe 4.0 connections consume quite a bit more power than AMD's previous-generation chipsets, pushing the chipset power envelope up from ~8W to ~15W.

The motherboard also comes equipped with three M.2 slots for storage devices, with one marked as a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection capable of 32 Gb/s of throughput, while two SATA M.2 slots run at the same speed. These slots all come with full-length heatsinks. Biostar's listing indicates all three of the M.2 sockets hang off the platform controller hub (PCH).

Other accommodations include USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and four USB 2.0 ports. We expect the listing to be removed swiftly, but for now, we have a good idea of what the X570 chipset will bring when AMD unveils it during Computex 2019.