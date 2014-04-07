Antec's GX500 Gaming Case Costs Just $50

PC case and power supply company Antec has announced the immediate availability of the GX500, the latest chassis in its GX line of gaming cases. This one has actually been available for a little while already, but we're assuming Antec is celebrating wider availability with today's announcement.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The GX500 is aimed squarely at the budget conscious gamer and sits quite low on the range of cases the company offers, rivaling the pricing of cases seen in the company's 'value solution' product category. This ATX/Micro-ATX/Mini-ITX case boasts room for four fans in total (two 120 mm in front, two 120 mm on top, and one each on the left side panel and in the rear) with three pre-installed (one in the rear, two on top). Fans are controlled via two channels; the case has room for a radiator measuring 240 mm max.

There's also space for two 5.25-inch drives (external, tool-free) as well as one 3.5-inch drive (external, instead of one 2.5-inch drive), four 3.5-inch drives (internal), and one 2.5-inch drive (internal, instead of one 3.5-inch external drive). It fits a standard ATX PSU (not included with the case), as well as seven expansion slots. Max GPU length is 380 mm (or 15 inches), while CPUs can be no taller than 158 mm. The I/O panel offers support for two USB 3.0 ports and one audio in/out.

Pricing for the Antec GX500 is $50 in the U.S.A. and Canada, or £44/€48 in Europe.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.