Asus ROG Strix X370-I and B350-I Gaming Mini-ITX Motherboards Debut

X370-I

Asus announced new X370 and B350 chipset-based AM4 Mini-ITX motherboards ready for AMD's Ryzen processors. Details are slim at this point, but here’s what we know so far.

The Strix X370-I and B350-I Gaming motherboards are virtually identical. The physical layout, component placement, matching AM4 sockets, and overall measurements make it it nearly impossible to distinguish the two.

Shared features include support for all AMD processors in the AM4 form-factor, including A-series APUs as well as all Ryzen CPUs. According to Asus, these Mini-ITX motherboards are equipped with dual DIMM slots that support DDR4-3600MHz memory and SafeSlot reinforced PCI-E slots that prevent damage from moving a system with heavy graphics cards.

Thanks to the company’s exclusive 5-Way Optimization technology, overclocking can be accomplished with a single click. The built in auto-tuner overclocks the CPU and configures the cooling automatically. Both motherboards feature a six-phase VRM design that, according to the company, increases stability and overall smoother power delivery, allowing for higher frequencies.

To save on precious motherboard real estate, Asus developed a unique M.2 Audio Combo dedicated riser card that contains both SupremeFX sound and M.2 storage. The Strix X370-I and B350-I Gaming motherboards are equipped with onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity with MU-MIMO support to improve performance with compatible devices, plus Bluetooth for peripherals. Both boards feature an Intel Gigabit Ethernet controller for wired networking.

B350-I

Additional features include four SATA ports, dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, four Gen1 USB ports linked directly to the CPU, and an internal header for two more ports.

In addition to the RGB LEDs built into the right edge of the motherboard, Asus has also embedded RGB lighting into the M.2 heatsink. Those of you who want more lighting features can add lighting strips and accessories via the motherboard's RGB strip header. Colors and lighting effects are managed by Asus' Aura Sync software.

The Asus ROG Strix X370-I and B350-I Gaming series motherboard will be available later this month. The company did not offer pricing information at this time.



