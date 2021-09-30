Asus Briefly Shows off RTX 3070 Card in Collaboration with Noctua

Asus Vietnam's Facebook page briefly published the first images of its highly anticipated GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card equipped with distinctive dual Noctua fans. The images, which appear to be legitimate show a board that combines the unmistakable brown Noctua fans with an exceptionally thick Asus RTX 3070.

(Image credit: Asus)

Before the page was taken down we saw the Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua graphics card with a custom-designed printed circuit board (PCB) developed by Asus as well as a massive cooling system built by Noctua. The board looks rather long and tall and uses at least four expansion slots.

The board has five display outputs: three DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1. As for power, it comes with two eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors that can deliver up to 300W of power to the card.

(Image credit: Asus Vietnam)

Noctua traditionally uses two methods to reduce noise produced by its coolers: it designs a large and sophisticated heatsink with heat pipes and equips it with high-quality fans that run as quiet as possible. This seems to be the case with the RTX3070-O8G-NOCTUA as the cooler is indeed massive. In fact, Asustek's GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua could be one of the industry's first four-wide graphics cards.

Being one of the largest makers of computer components and PCs in the world, Asus has thousands of its own engineers who develop its products, so it very rarely collaborates with other companies. Yet the company made an exception for Noctua. Perhaps, seeking to merge the expertise of the two into this GPU.

Asus yet has to announce three main features of the graphics card. First, its actual specifications, such as GPU and memory frequencies. Secondly, its recommended price (although we doubt that it will be possible to buy the unit at that price). Third, details about RGB lighting or the lack thereof.