BenQ Debuts New 27-inch 240Hz Mobiuz FreeSync Gaming Monitors

BenQ just announced two additions to its Morbiuz family of gaming monitors, and they look like feature-packed entries that should be appealing to eSports enthusiasts. Both monitors feature a 27-inch IPS panel, and they are the first from BenQ to support a fast 240 Hz refresh rate.

The EX270M features a Full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with a 1ms response time. BenQ is pushing a 400 nits (peak) panel here, with HDR10 support and a native contrast ratio of 1,000:1, which is kind of so-so for an IPS panel. In addition, the company says that the EX270M features an 8-bit display (16.7 million colors) with 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

The second monitor announced today is the EX270QM, which sports a higher QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. Whereas the EX270M uses a traditional LED backlight, the EX270QM supports local dimming. Interestingly, despite the local dimming, the rated contrast remains unchanged at 1,000:1. However, typical brightness is 400 nits, while peak HDR brightness extends to 600 nits. You’ll also find a 1ms gray-to-gray response time, HDR10 support and DisplayHDR 600 certification. The EX270QM also meets 98 percent of the P3 color gamut, according to BenQ.

As these are gaming monitors at heart, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Adaptive-Sync support is included, although there’s no word on Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Both monitors support HDMI 2.1 (two ports), DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-B (upstream) and two USB 3.0 Type-A (downstream).

BenQ is known for putting punchy audio systems in its gaming monitors, and that’s no different here. Each monitor has a 2.1-channel audio setup with two treVolo 2-watt speakers and a 5-watt subwoofer. If you prefer to keep your tunes to yourself, there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack to support the best gaming headsets.

We should also mention that both monitors support 100mm of height adjustment, tilt (from -5 to 15 degrees) and 15 degrees of swivel.

The BenQ EX270M is available directly from the manufacturer with a price tag of $399, while the EX270QM doubles that price to $799. Additionally, the monitors come from the factory with a 3-year limited warranty. Stay tuned for a full review of these new entries from BenQ as we find out if they earn a spot among the best gaming monitors on the market.