Designed specifically for the Intel platform, Bitspower has released a new CPU water block in the Summit MS OLED. The new unit features a top plate with a brushed aluminum appearance and digital RGB LEDs hidden below. The top plate also has a small OLED display used to monitor water temperatures inside your loop.

Credit: Bitspower

The unique OLED display on the top plate uses a single wire to power both the RGB lighting as well as the illuminated temperature gauge. The tiny OLED display reads in Celsius with a 0~99°C range. It runs off of a 5V input and will use a maximum of 0.07W. The body is constructed out of a clear CNC machined acrylic which allows the LEDs to light up the block. The cold plate is made from a high-quality copper (C1100).

The integrated RGB LEDs can be controlled by the motherboard through 3-pin or 4-pin RGB headers and supports the major board partners, like Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome, along with Razer’s RGB LED control software, Chroma. Simply plug in the headers to your motherboard and you can synchronize the block LEDs to the rest of the RGB ecosystem on your motherboard.

Credit: Bitspower

The Summit MS OLED block is compatible with Intel LGA 775/115x and LGA 2011/2011-v3 and 2066 socket configurations. AMD users need not apply. Pricing was not listed, but the cost was 3,100 TWD (~$100) at checkout. The block is available now.