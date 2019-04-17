Colorful Buzzes the Tower With Another Aircraft Carrier Design Motherboard

Colorful Technology Limited, a manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and high-performance storage solutions, this week listed a new motherboard based on the Z390 chipset, the CVN Z390M Gaming V20. Like its most recent release, the CVN B365M Pro V20, the CVN Z390M is designed to support Intel’s 8th and 9th generation processors on the LGA1151 CPU socket. The board is aimed directly at gamers, enthusiasts and PC builders building on a Micro-ATX platform.

The CVN Z390M Gaming V20 carries the CVN theme, a nod to the U.S. Navy's similarly named aircraft carriers. It boasts large heatsinks covering the the power delivery area (looks to be eight total phases – perhaps a 5+3 setup), with a smaller heatsink covering the chipset and extending out over the M.2 slot to keep it cool.

Credit: ColorfulTwo gray aircrafts stenciled in by the PCIe slot and SATA ports continue the military aesthetic. The CVN Gaming 79 label on the heatsink is a tribute to the new Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, the 1,100-plus foot CVN-79, which is currently being built for the U.S. Navy with plans to launch later in 2019. Like its aforementioned B365-based little brother, there are no RGB LEDs, but there does appear to be an addressable RGB LED header located by the SATA ports if you need to add some flair.

The Z390-based motherboard includes a single shielded full-length PCIe 3.0 x16 slot along with two PCIe x1 slots (not shielded). On the rear I/O you can find two video outputs, DVI and HDMI, for those who plan to use the integrated graphics. Out back, are two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 portsand two USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) ports – Type-A and Type-C. There's also a legacy PS/2 port, Realtek RTL8111H Gigabit LAN port, as well as Realtek ALC892 audio.

Credit: Colorful

On the storage front, the Z390M Gaming V20 offers five SATA3 6 Gbps ports with four oriented normally (horizontal), while the fifth sits vertically. The Micro-ATX board includes two M.2 slots, capable of handling up to a 110mm M.2 module, and a third M.2 slot, Key-E designed for CNVi-based Wi-Fi modules (not included).



Neither pricing nor availability was mentioned.

Colorful CVN Z390M Gaming V20 Motherboard Specs