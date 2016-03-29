Corsair Packs 12,000 DPI Pixart PMW336x Sensor Into M65 Pro RGB Gaming Mouse

If you've been out shopping for a new mouse, chances are that you've run into the Corsair M65 or M65 RGB. Today, Corsair announced yet another version of the gaming mouse, the M65 Pro RGB, which carries RGB lighting and an even higher-grade sensor.
Because Logitech no longer has (complete) exclusivity on the Pixart PMW3366 sensor, Corsair opted to use it in the M65 RGB Pro. The sensor is the Pixart PMW336x, which is largely identical to the PMW3366 with just a slightly different feature set. It is an optical sensor with a 12,000 DPI rating and surface-tuning technology, so you can tune it to track almost perfectly on any mousepad.
The remainder of the mouse remains very M65-esque. The shape is the same, and it keeps the dedicated sniper button for quick DPI switching in games. The left and right switches of the mouse sit on Omron switches, there are two buttons behind the scroll wheel (which also clicks), and there are navigation buttons. All of the buttons are re-programmable and can be configured in the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software.
The body of the mouse is made from aluminum with large PTFE slippy pads underneath. The weight can also be customized with three weights, bringing it from as little as 115 grams to 135.5 grams. RGB lighting is present in the form of three individually-controlled zones, each capable of 16.8 million colors.
Pricing sits at $59.99 with availability starting at any moment now, and that is quite a friendly price point considering the sensor it packs together with RGB lighting. The white version of the M65 Pro RGB should be available next month.
Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.
I'm kinda disappointed with my Rival 300. It's way too easy to accidentally press the LMB when clicking on the scroll wheel, for one, and its not as well constructed as the cheaper sensei raw. Looking at this Corsair model, I have to admit it's kind of growing on me. I like that it uses the same sensor as Logitech's Proteus Core. Seems like the M65 has a more ambidextrous design to it vs the other two, not really a bad thing necessarily. Was kind of leaning toward the Mionix Castor or G502 so far, but now I dunno lol.
The G502 is fantastic, I have had the original and the Spectrum. Love it.
This mouse, however, is using the same sensor as the G502 so it should also be a good mouse. I have been tempted to try a Corsair mouse, I do love my K95 RGB, but hard to drop the Logitech brand since their mice have been stellar for years.
Wish they still made them.
This mouse, however, is using the same sensor as the G502 so it should also be a good mouse. I have been tempted to try a Corsair mouse, I do love my K95 RGB, but hard to drop the Logitech brand since their mice have been stellar for years."
It'd be cool to read a thorough review on the M65 pro if one is done in the future, as not much in the way of detailed info on it yet. Anyhow, concluded the Corsair is a quality mouse, but the g502 is a must have for now.
ikr? But the Pixart PWM336x optical sensor still is an excellent option to have available to u, even if in most cases you never will have cause to use 12k dpi. I think aside from the M65 pro rgb from Corsair, the only other mice that use that sensor are logitech's g502, g303. I've never run into anything quite like the g502 b4, thing offers a lot in the way of different options, I'm still getting used to it. Its sweet that it's optical instead of laser, and while 12k dpi is up there, still not as overkill as those typically cheaper 16.4k dpi laser mice lol.