Corsair Packs 12,000 DPI Pixart PMW336x Sensor Into M65 Pro RGB Gaming Mouse

If you've been out shopping for a new mouse, chances are that you've run into the Corsair M65 or M65 RGB. Today, Corsair announced yet another version of the gaming mouse, the M65 Pro RGB, which carries RGB lighting and an even higher-grade sensor.

Because Logitech no longer has (complete) exclusivity on the Pixart PMW3366 sensor, Corsair opted to use it in the M65 RGB Pro. The sensor is the Pixart PMW336x, which is largely identical to the PMW3366 with just a slightly different feature set. It is an optical sensor with a 12,000 DPI rating and surface-tuning technology, so you can tune it to track almost perfectly on any mousepad.

The remainder of the mouse remains very M65-esque. The shape is the same, and it keeps the dedicated sniper button for quick DPI switching in games. The left and right switches of the mouse sit on Omron switches, there are two buttons behind the scroll wheel (which also clicks), and there are navigation buttons. All of the buttons are re-programmable and can be configured in the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software.

The body of the mouse is made from aluminum with large PTFE slippy pads underneath. The weight can also be customized with three weights, bringing it from as little as 115 grams to 135.5 grams. RGB lighting is present in the form of three individually-controlled zones, each capable of 16.8 million colors.

Pricing sits at $59.99 with availability starting at any moment now, and that is quite a friendly price point considering the sensor it packs together with RGB lighting. The white version of the M65 Pro RGB should be available next month.

