Crucial P1 Features 1TB of Storage For $106 Through Newegg

The 1TB edition of the Crucial P1 internal SSD is listed on Newegg at an 11% discount. It's usually priced around $119 but is listed today at only $106.
This SSD uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe interface to connect. It has an M.2 2280 form factor, taking up very little space. It can store a maximum of 1TB worth of data.
Read/write speeds can make a huge difference when it comes to performance. Under ideal conditions, the Crucial P1 has read/write speeds that can reach as high as 2000/1700MBps.
If you want to check out this deal yourself, visit the Crucial P1 product page on Newegg. The deal is set without an expiration date, so it isn't clear how long it will be made available.