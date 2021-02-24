Cyberpunk 2077’s February 1.2 Patch Has Been Delayed

It looks like CD Projekt Red's string of bad luck is continuing. Today, the developer announced that while it had originally planned to release Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 this February, the recent cyber attack against the company has delayed the update until March. Patch 1.2 would have focused primarily on fixing the game's many performance issues.

The cyber attack in question hit the company two weeks ago, and saw an unnamed individual/s make off with the source code for several titles, including The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. The hacker/s also left a mess of the company's IT infrastructure, which required a restoration of backups to avoid some nasty ransomware they left as a parting present.

Take into account that CDPR has been working to fix its internal system alongside talking with authorities and other organizations to try to track down the stolen property, and the company has its hands full with plenty more than just regular development.

As such, CD Projekt Red has updated its plans and is now saying that it expects to release Patch 1.2 in March 2021.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3February 24, 2021 See more

It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support. 3/3February 24, 2021 See more

This development isn't sitting well with certain parts of the game's audience, with many in the announcement's replies calling for CD Projekt Red to admit that Cyberpunk 2077 is a dead game.

Personally, while I can understand this frustration, some issues still need to be taken care of for those who want to play the game beneath the bugs, and the recent events that have affected the company aren't making development any easier. At the same time, I see the community's point, as many had expected for the issues currently plaguing the game to be corrected by now.

Here's to hoping the company can turn things around, but as it stands right now, this is definitely an uphill battle.