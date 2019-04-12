Dan Cases A4-SFX Gets USB Type-C, PCIe Gen3

Currently available for pre-order at $199/€199, the Dan Cases A4-SFX v4 Mini-ITX micro-tower adds a USB Type-C port and an ADT PCIe 3.0 riser cable as its latest improvement to the original model. Previous improvements have included a mounting plate for the graphics card, a 92mm fan mount within the lower 2.5” drive bay, and rubber feet. At 7.2L, the A4-SFX has been one of the smallest Mini ITX cases to support a full-sized graphics card up to 295mm.

Asetek’s 645LT 92mm AIO liquid cooler had already expanded the 92mm fan mount’s usefulness, allowing the case to support CPUs that couldn’t be cooled passively. And while we’re rehashing old news, the new front-panel USB port still uses the old 5Gb/s USB 3.0 motherboard header, even though Dan calls it USB 3.1 Gen1.

Retail availability is scheduled for the beginning of May.