ECS Unsheathed Its Z370-Lightsaber Motherboard

Elitegroup Computer System (ECS) announced the successor to its Z270-Lightsaber branded motherboard we recently reviewed. The LEET Z370-Lightsaber LGA 1151 motherboard is designed for use with Intel’s Coffee Lake desktop processors.

The LEET Z370-Lightsaber is an ATX motherboard equipped with all the features you’ve come to expect from a Z370-powered board, including up to 64GB of 3,200MHz dual channel DDR4 RAM. There are three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots for multi-GPU configurations and an additional three PCIe x1 slots for expansion.

This motherboard is outfitted with two M.2 Gen3 slots with Intel Optane support. There are a total of six SATA 6Gb/s ports that support RAID 0/1/5/10. The LEET Z370-Lightsaber comes with fifteen USB ports--two USB 3.1, six USB 3.0, and seven USB 2.0.

ECS has upgraded its digital power delivery system with durable chokes and MOSFETs, for increased stability and smoother power delivery. Audio duties are handled by Realtek's ALC 1150 8-channel (7.1) HD audio. This board boasts an onboard audio amplifier, Nichicon capacitors, golden audio connectors, as well as independent power delivery for the audio chip to avoid electromagnetic interference.

Additional features include a BIOS update button, BIOS Set button, and an Auto O/C button. The LED code selector allows you to switch the three-character display between post codes, CPU voltage, DIMM voltage, CPU temperature, and PCH temperature.

The LED Trace Path with Multi-Color Choice lighting system is adjustable via the included Intelligent EZ Utility.

We reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.