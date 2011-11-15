Trending

Fusion-io's 10 TB Flash Drive Boasts 6.7 GB/s Bandwidth

By Components 

Fusion-io has doubled the storage capacity in its ioMemory product line with its 10 TB ioDrive Octal.

The drive combines eight 1.28 TB MLC Flash memory modules and is offered in a PCI Express x16 Gen 2.0 Double Wide form factor, which means that the drive consumes two standard PCIe slots. Up to two drives can be integrated in a standard 1U server for a total flash capacity of 20.48 TB.

According to the manufacturer, the 10 TB ioDrive Octal delivers 1.3 million IOPS over a 6.7 GB/s bandwidth. Supported operating systems include 64-Bit Microsoft XP/Vista/Win7/Server 2003/Server 2008, RHEL 4/5/6, SLES 10/11, OEL v5, VMware ESX 4.0/4.1/ESXi 4.1, and Solaris 10 U8/U9 (x64).

"We believe that with the 10 TB ioDrive Octal, even highly data-intensive organizations can house increased amounts of data directly within the server to simultaneously accelerate their business and the efficiency of their data center,” said David Flynn, Fusion-io Chairman and CEO in a prepared statement.

Fusion-io said that the ioDrive Octal will become available in the first quarter of 2012. There was no information on the price of the drive.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 16 November 2011 04:07
    that's a long card.
    Reply
  • christop 16 November 2011 04:09
    I bet it will be 15 grand or more.
    Reply
  • PrvtChurch 16 November 2011 04:10
    That is a LOT of storage. makes my 4.5TB seem puny.
    Reply
  • joytech22 16 November 2011 04:15
    Dear GOD.. That's more memory than in my entire system! (4.2TB)
    Faster too..

    OMG DEAR SANTA..
    Reply
  • twztechman 16 November 2011 04:15
    I want one for my gaming rig!
    Reply
  • mindless728 16 November 2011 04:24
    "There was no information on the price of the drive."

    meaning if you have to ask, you can't afford it
    Reply
  • JasonAkkerman 16 November 2011 04:50
    WANT!
    Reply
  • nikorr 16 November 2011 05:15
    Now, that's what is called a speed demon : )
    Reply
  • climber 16 November 2011 05:18
    Considering the original Octal drive costs $100K, the next gen one will be 1.5x - 2x more expensive.
    Reply
  • dreamer77dd 16 November 2011 05:34
    I wonder when bootable pci 3.0 storage cards will becoming out. like to see some benchmarks on those.
    Reply