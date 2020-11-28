This Gamecube Has a Raspberry Pi Inside Running RetroPie

We're suckers for old hardware. As much as we cover the latest tech news, we still have a soft spot for old-school technology. Many makers in the Raspberry Pi community feel the same way, like Reddit user Polinator1993- who created this sweet RetroPie GameCube rig.

Don't worry, absolutely no working GameCubes were harmed in the making of this project. An old, broken Gamecube was donated to the project cause.

(Image credit: Polinator1993-)

The Raspberry Pi is housed inside the GameCube shell, along with USB inputs in place of the old GameCube controller ports. Fittings were custom designed by Polinator1993- and 3D printed to hold the components in place. It also uses an LCD screen connected with a ribbon cable.

(Image credit: Polinator1993-)

The rig is designed to use an LED status light as well as a working power switch. A fan was necessary to maintain a comfortable temperature for the Pi. While this setup can't quite play GameCube games, you could definitely use it to run a few Nintendo 64 titles.

According to the original thread, Polinator1993- is willing to share the STL files used for anyone who wants to recreate this project at home. Visit the original thread for more details and be sure to check out our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more cool creations.