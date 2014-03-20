Which GeForce GTX 880M Gaming Laptop is Right for You?

Nvidia last week announced its GeForce 880M series of mobile GPUs. Unlike desktop parts, consumers can't just simply pick their favorite GPU to integrate into their systems; they have to rely on system integrators to make the best choices for a complete gaming notebook. If you're serious about gaming on the go, then you probably want the GeForce GTX 880M with 8 GB of DDR5. With that decision made, there are still dozens of other factors, such as storage capacity and weight. We've compiled a list below with all the options available to you with the GeForce 880M that are in the sub-$2,500 mark.
|Model
|MSRP
|CPU
|LCD
|RAM
|HDD
|Battery
|Weight(lbs)
|MSI GT70 DominatorPro889
|$2,299
|Core i7-4800MQ2.7 - 3.7 GHz
|17.3" Non-reflection1920 x 1080
|16GB (8GB*2)DDR3L 1600MH
|128GB mSATA + 1TB 7200RPM
|9 cell
|8.6
|MSI GT70 DominatorPro890
|$1,999
|Core i7-4800MQ2.7 - 3.7 GHz
|17.3" Non-reflection1920 x 1080
|12 GB (8 GB +4 GB) DDR3L 1600MH
|1TB 7200 RPM
|9 cell
|8.6
|Asus ROG G750JZ
|$2,499
|Core i7-4700HQ3.2 - 3.4GHz
|17.3" Non-reflection 1920 x 1080
|24 GB DDR3
|1 TB
|8 cell
|10
|Cyberpower PCFangbook Evo HX7-300
|$2049
|Core i7-4700MQ2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz
|17.3" LED-Backlit 1920 x 1080
|16 GB DDR3-1600
|128 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD
|9 cell
|7.9
|Origin PC EON17-S
|$1,984
|Core i5-4330M 2.80 GHz - 3.50 GHz
|17.3" LED-Backlit 1920 x 1080
|4 GB DDR3-1333
|320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM
|8 cell
|10
|Origin PC EON17-SLX
|$2,499
|Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz
|17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080
|4 GB DDR3-1333
|320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM
|8 cell
|9.2
|Origin PC EON15-S
|$1,889
|Core i5-4330M 2.80 GHz - 3.50 GHz
|15.6" LED-Backlit 1920 x 1080
|4 GB DDR3-1333
|320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM
|8 cell
|7.3
|AVA Direct Clevo P150SM-A
|$1,940
|Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz
|15.6" LED-lit 1920 x 1080
|8 GB DDR3L-1600
|1 TB SATA 3 5400 RPM
|8 cell
|6.8
|AVA Direct Clevo P377SM-A
|$2073
|Core i7-4810MQ 2.80 GHz - 3.80 GHz
|17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080
|Kingston8 GB DDR3L-1600
|1 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)
|8 cell
|8.82
|AVA Direct Clevo P157SM-A
|$1,977
|Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHz - 3.70 MHz
|15.6" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080
|8 GB DDR3L-1600
|1 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)
|8 cell
|7.28
|AVA Direct Clevo P170SM-A
|$1,977
|Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHZ - 3.70 GHz
|17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080
|8 GB DDR3L-1600
|1 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)
|8 cell
|8.6
|AVA Direct Clevo P177SM-A
|$2,026
|Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHz - 3.70 GHz
|17.3" LED-Lit 1920x1080
|8 GB DDR3L-1600
|1 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)
|8 cell
|9.04
|iBuyPower Valkyrie CZ-27
|$1,959
|Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz
|17.3" 1920x1080
|16 GB DDR3-1600
|1 TB SATA 3 7200 RPM
|9 cell
|8.5
