Trending

Which GeForce GTX 880M Gaming Laptop is Right for You?

By , Geforce 

A comparison of all gaming notebooks running an Nvidia GeForce GTX 880M.

Nvidia last week announced its GeForce 880M series of mobile GPUs. Unlike desktop parts, consumers can't just simply pick their favorite GPU to integrate into their systems; they have to rely on system integrators to make the best choices for a complete gaming notebook. If you're serious about gaming on the go, then you probably want the GeForce GTX 880M with 8 GB of DDR5. With that decision made, there are still dozens of other factors, such as storage capacity and weight. We've compiled a list below with all the options available to you with the GeForce 880M that are in the sub-$2,500 mark.

ModelMSRPCPULCDRAMHDDBatteryWeight(lbs)
MSI GT70 DominatorPro889$2,299Core i7-4800MQ2.7 - 3.7 GHz17.3" Non-reflection1920 x 108016GB (8GB*2)DDR3L 1600MH128GB mSATA + 1TB 7200RPM9 cell8.6
MSI GT70 DominatorPro890$1,999Core i7-4800MQ2.7 - 3.7 GHz17.3" Non-reflection1920 x 108012 GB (8 GB +4 GB) DDR3L 1600MH1TB 7200 RPM9 cell8.6
Asus ROG G750JZ$2,499Core i7-4700HQ3.2 - 3.4GHz17.3" Non-reflection 1920 x 108024 GB DDR31 TB8 cell10
Cyberpower PCFangbook Evo HX7-300$2049Core i7-4700MQ2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz17.3" LED-Backlit 1920 x 108016 GB DDR3-1600128 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD9 cell7.9
Origin PC EON17-S$1,984Core i5-4330M 2.80 GHz - 3.50 GHz17.3" LED-Backlit 1920 x 10804 GB DDR3-1333320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM8 cell10
Origin PC EON17-SLX$2,499Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 10804 GB DDR3-1333320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM8 cell9.2
Origin PC EON15-S$1,889Core i5-4330M 2.80 GHz - 3.50 GHz15.6" LED-Backlit 1920 x 10804 GB DDR3-1333320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM8 cell7.3
AVA Direct Clevo P150SM-A$1,940Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz15.6" LED-lit 1920 x 10808 GB DDR3L-16001 TB SATA 3 5400 RPM8 cell6.8
AVA Direct Clevo P377SM-A$2073Core i7-4810MQ 2.80 GHz - 3.80 GHz17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080Kingston8 GB DDR3L-16001 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)8 cell8.82
AVA Direct Clevo P157SM-A$1,977Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHz - 3.70 MHz15.6" LED-Lit 1920 x 10808 GB DDR3L-16001 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)8 cell7.28
AVA Direct Clevo P170SM-A$1,977Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHZ - 3.70 GHz17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 10808 GB DDR3L-16001 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)8 cell8.6
AVA Direct Clevo P177SM-A$2,026Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHz - 3.70 GHz17.3" LED-Lit 1920x10808 GB DDR3L-16001 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)8 cell9.04
iBuyPower Valkyrie CZ-27$1,959Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz17.3"  1920x108016 GB DDR3-16001 TB SATA 3 7200 RPM9 cell8.5

Do you have strong feelings for or against any of the above? Tell us why in the comments below!