Gigabyte Launches AMD X570S Gaming X Motherboard

Gigabyte today announced another welcome addition to its motherboard lineup in the form of the X570S Gaming X motherboard. Like all X570S motherboards, the Gaming X eschews the active fan cooling on the X570 chipset, giving users some additional peace of mind when it comes to an eventual fan failure. The Gaming X also opens up new options for cost-conscious buyers, since it will slot in below the company's Aorus-branded motherboards based on the same chipset.

Aesthetically, the X570S Gaming X falls into the industrial, black and gray color scheme, with an RGB strip along the right underside of the motherboard (in traditional orientation). Support for AMD's Ryzen 5000, Ryzen 5000G and Ryzen 3000 series is available out-of-box - no need to update the BIOS before dropping in your choice of processor from these supported families.

The ATX form factor Gigabyte X570S Gaming X has a competent, 12+2 phase VRM power delivery subsystem with 50A DrMOS - fed by one 24-pin ATX and a single 8-pin EPS connectors. A 6-layer PCB improves signal integrity for both DRAM and PCIe devices.

The board's expansion offerings feature two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots - one CPU-wired for the full x16 interface, reinforced for heavier graphics cards, while the other is limited to PCIe x2. There are three M.2 NVMe slots - all of them capable of concurrent PCIe 4.0 x4 operation (one CPU-wired, the two others being fed by the X570 chipset), two of these are covered with Gigabyte's Thermal Guard heatsinks for improved temperatures and throttling control. Two PCIe 4.0 x1 slots round out the PCIe expansion set. Packed still on the PCB real-estate are six SATA III connectors; a 2.5 GbE, Realtek 8125B network controller; an 8-channel onboard audio powered by Realtek's ALC892 chipset; support for seven 5 Gbps USB 3.2 ports (four Type-A on the I/O panel, one internal Type-C port, and two additional motherboard headers for your case or other expansion options. The rear panel further features an additional two 10 Gbps USB 3.2 ports (one Type-A, one Type-C), one HDMI 2.0 port, and a combo PS/2 port for either a mouse or a keyboard.

No pricing information was available at time of writing, but expect this board to be lighter on the price tag than any Gigabyte Aorus motherboards.