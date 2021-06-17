Gigabyte Launches AMD X570S Motherboards: High Performance, Passive Cooling

Gigabyte has introduced a lineup of motherboards based on AMD's X570S chipset that use passive cooling systems on their chipset and are therefore quieter than their predecessors. The platforms are aimed at high-end systems and therefore feature advanced voltage regulating modules, plenty of PCIe slots and advanced network connectivity.

Gigabyte's AMD X570S lineup includes multiple high-end Aorus-branded motherboards equipped with an AM4 socket and a high-performance VRM with 14 or 16 phases with 70A or 90A power stages. The platforms have four DDR4 memory slots, two or three PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for graphics cards or high-end SSDs, two or more M.2-2280 slots for drives featuring a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, and multiple SATA ports.

As far as connectivity is concerned, all Gigabyte's Aorus AMD X570S motherboards feature a 2.5 GbE port, USB Type-C front ports, some are also equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 network adapter, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port.

All of the company's AMD X570S-based motherboards feature sophisticated overclocking and performance tuning capabilities to ensure maximum performance for AMD's latest Ryzen 5000-series CPUs, including Gigabyte's Active OC Tuner active overclocking technology. Furthermore, they are equipped with coolers for their VRMs and chipsets.

Gigabyte's Aorus AMD X570S family includes several motherboards: including the flagship X570S Aorus Master, the Aorus Pro AX, and the X570S Aero G. Pricing of the motherboards will depend on exact specifications of the platforms. Eventually Gigabyte will likely launch more consumer-oriented motherboards powered by AMD's X570S chipset.