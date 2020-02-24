Intel 10th Gen Processors Join Huawei's MateBook X Pro Laptop

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 (Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei refreshed its MateBook X Pro notebook today with Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake mobile processors, as well as an "elegant and premium" new Emerald Green color option.

The first MateBook X Pro debuted in February 2018. Huawei updated the notebook in February 2019 with new processors, storage options and some other improvements. Now, it's repeated the feat with the MateBook X Pro 2020 model.

Huawei said the updated notebook will soon be available with a quad-core Intel Core i5-10210U or i5-10510U processors. The former has a 1.6 GHz clock speed with Turbo Boost up to 4.2 GHz, and the latter is at 1.8 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.9 GHz.

The company also dropped the 256GB storage option from the MateBook X Pro; consumers now have to pick between 512GB and 1TB of storage. Other specs, from the optional Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card to the 8GB or 16GB RAM options, are the same.

Like its predecessor, the MateBook X Pro 2020 features a 13.9-inch edge-to-edge display with a 3000 x 2000 resolution and has a unique webcam that pops up from its full-size chiclet keyboard.

Huawei didn't reveal pricing or availability in its announcement; however, The Verge reported that the new MateBook X Pro will ship in Europe in April starting at 1,499 euros.