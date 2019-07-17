In Win 309 Case Arrives With 144 Front Panel Addressable RGB LEDs

In Win has released the company's latest In Win 309 case, which features a crazy front panel illuminated by 144 addressable RGB LEDs.

(Image credit: In Win)

The In Win 309 measures 500 x 238 x 553mm (H x W x D), so it fits nicely into the mid-tower category. The case is made of SECC steel and ABS plastic but still manages to weigh 13.65kg. The In Win 309's front panel is obviously the most unique part of the case. It has this dot matrix vibe thanks to the 144 vibrant addressable RGB LEDs. Therefore, you should make sure your motherboard has addressable RGB headers before picking this case up. In Win provides the GLOW2 software for you to customize the RGB pattern and lighting to your heart's desire. There's even a little hidden microphone on top of the case so it can interact with its surroundings like when you play music and such. We wonder if you can play games like Tetris or Pac Man on the front panel, though.

(Image credit: In Win)

In Win has placed the typícal front panel ports on the side of the case. There's one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, microphone and headphone jacks, and two buttons to control the case fans' lighting and speed. While we're on the topic of cooling, the case comes with four pre-installed EGO AE120 120mm fans. As expected, the case has a tempered glass side panel to show off its interior.

The In Win 309 supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX and ATX motherboards up to 305 x 268mm. It has seven PCI expansion slots and enough clearance space for graphics cards up to 350mm in length. The case brings back something that we haven't seen in a while: The power supply bay is located on the top of the case. The In Win 309 supports units with a maximum length of 200mm.

(Image credit: In Win)

The In Win 309 has plenty of cooling options. There are seven 120mm fan mounts in total. Three are located on the top and bottom, and one is located at the rear of the case, so you can install a 360mm radiator up top or a very slim 360mm radiator at the bottom or a 120mm radiator at the back. If you prefer old-school air cooling, the case can accommodate CPU coolers up to a height of 160mm. As for storage, you can install up to three 2.5-inch drives or two 3.5-inch drives.

In Win didn't specify the pricing or availability for the In Win 309 case.